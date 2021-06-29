Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Get closer to nature with new Wild Aberdeen animal trail

By David Mackay
June 29, 2021, 11:01 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Spotting dolphins from Torry Battery is one of the activities in the new trail.
A new Wild Aberdeen animal trail has been launched to help people delve into the marine environment on their doorstep.

The team behind the popular Dolpinwatch project have launched the scheme to help residents young and old to get closer to nature.

Activities have been designed to involve little or no equipment to help families become ocean explorers in rockpools or develop eagle eyes while looking for dolphins or birds.

Where does the Wild Aberdeen trail go?

The five activities in the new Wild Aberdeen animal trail have been chosen due to their natural variety while also having public transport links.

Activities include tracking elusive otters at Seaton Park on the banks of the River Don, birdwatching at Duthie Park and spotting playful dolphins at the mouth of the River Dee.

Meanwhile, families are being encouraged to go rockpooling at Torry Battery while admiring wading birds and also take part in a big clean up at the beach esplanade near the River Don.

The view from Donmouth Nature Reserve. Photo: Chris Sumner/DCT Media.

The self-guided trail aims to encourage families to stay closer to home in the summer holidays.

Sadie Gorvett, RSPB Scotland’s community engagement officer, said: “This trail is a great opportunity for families to explore Aberdeen with new eyes and seek out those special moments in nature.

“With the chance of seeing some incredible wildlife like seals, crabs, seabirds, dolphins and maybe even an otter if they are very lucky, and quiet.

“Although the Dolphinwatch project has come to an end, I hope this trail helps to continue to inspire people to care about the amazing marine environment we have in Aberdeen and take action to protect it.”

New trail is legacy from Dolphinwatch

The Wild Aberdeen animal trail is part of the legacy of Dolphinwatch, which ran between 2013 and 2021.

The project inspired thousands to take an interest in nature while watching the spectacular bottlenose dolphins at Torry Battery.

This year, DC Thomson’s radio station Original 106 is running a competition throughout the holidays for families submitting photos taking part in the activities to win prizes.

Torry Battery. Photo: Kath Flannery/DCT Media

Philip Bell, Aberdeen City Council’s operational delivery services convener, said: “Dolphinwatch has been a superb success over the years helping people to discover we have one of the best places in the country at Torry Battery to watch dolphins, other sea creatures, and the myriad of bird life in the area.

“We are very lucky to have an abundance of parks, woods, wild areas, green spaces, and the beach for spotting wildlife and anything which encourages people to explore these areas is to be welcomed.”

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.