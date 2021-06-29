Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Firm faces court after employee seriously hurt plunging through roof

By Danny McKay
June 29, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A north-east asbestos removal firm is facing court on health and safety charges after an employee fell through a garage roof.

NJS Scotland Ltd, which is no longer trading, is alleged to have failed to ensure work on the replacement of a garage roof in Inverurie was properly planned and appropriately supervised.

The charge against the firm is that it also failed to ensure the work was carried out in a manner that was safe for employees, and that as a consequence an employee fell through the roof to his severe injury.

The incident is said to have happened on August 15 2017 at an address on Inverurie’s Golf Crescent.

NJS, which was based at Pinefield Parade, Elgin, did not enter a plea when the case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge continued the case without plea until next month.

