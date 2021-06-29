Firm faces court after employee seriously hurt plunging through roof

A north-east asbestos removal firm is facing court on health and safety charges after an employee fell through a garage roof.

NJS Scotland Ltd, which is no longer trading, is alleged to have failed to ensure work on the replacement of a garage roof in Inverurie was properly planned and appropriately supervised.

The charge against the firm is that it also failed to ensure the work was carried out in a manner that was safe for employees, and that as a consequence an employee fell through the roof to his severe injury.

The incident is said to have happened on August 15 2017 at an address on Inverurie’s Golf Crescent.

NJS, which was based at Pinefield Parade, Elgin, did not enter a plea when the case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge continued the case without plea until next month.