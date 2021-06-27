Clumps of masonry fall from historic Aberdeenshire monument ‘hitting young man on head’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Clumps of masonry fall from historic Aberdeenshire monument ‘hitting young man on head’

By Michelle Henderson
June 27, 2021, 2:42 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Masonry has fallen from the Market Cross in Turriff.
Clumps of masonry fell from a historic monument in Turriff, resulting in one man requiring hospital treatment.

Two pieces of red stone fell from the Market Cross on Castle Street around midnight on Saturday.

Pictures show sections of the carved stonework that are missing some decorative elements.

One local resident, who didn’t wish to be named, said he believed a young man had been hit on the head by something falling from the cross monument.

It is understood the air ambulance was called to the scene and the man was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The seriousness of his injuries are at this time unknown.

Police Scotland are currently looking into the matter.

Meanwhile, Aberdeenshire Council and the ambulance service have both been approached for comment.

Two pieces of red stone have fallen from the Castle Street monument.

History of Turriff monument

Dating back to 1865, the cross takes the form of a Gothic octagon of red sandstone surmounted by the shaft of original cross.

The monument replaced an earlier cross, which stood east of the present cross in the High Street.

It consisted of an upright pillar raised on a pedestal of circular steps but was removed in 1865.

Read more:

The present monument was refurbished in 1987, and relocated to its current position in 1992 to make way for a new relief road.

At this time a time capsule was buried beneath the monument.

