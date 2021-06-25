Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Motorists warned of delays as £50million Haudagain works continue

By Shona Gossip
June 25, 2021, 7:16 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
The soundbound carriageway of North Anderson Drive will be shut for two months.
A busy Aberdeen road will be shut next week as a major project to improve a notorious bottleneck continues.

Transport Scotland is carrying out a £50million project at the Haudagain roundabout, and over the last few months motorists have become used to various restrictions on the approach roads.

Now the southbound carriageway of North Anderson Drive is to shut for eight weeks.

Both carriages of the busy road will be closed overnight on Thursday to allow works to set up the new contraflow, which will take southbound cars across into the north lane from Friday morning.

Transport Scotland has apologised for potential delays, but said the work is essential.

Motorists are being advised to expect more delays as the Haudagain project continues. Picture: Chris Sumner

The so-called Haudagain bypass, which will link North Anderson Drive to Auchmill Road, had been due to finish in spring but was delayed by the pandemic.

It is now expected to be completed by the winter, although in April it was announced a review into the timescale of the project was being carried out. 

North Anderson Drive will be closed in both directions from 7pm on Thursday until 7am on Monday.

Once the northbound lane reopens, a 30mph speed restriction will be in place which will go down to 10mph at the crossover locations.

A Transport Scotland spokeswoman said: “We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank the local community and road users for their continued cooperation.

“Live traffic information is available on the Traffic Scotland website or @TrafficScotland on Twitter.”

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.