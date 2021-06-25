Don’t miss out: Have your say on future of Aberdeen city centre and beach before July 2

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Don’t miss out: Have your say on future of Aberdeen city centre and beach before July 2

By Shona Gossip
June 25, 2021, 5:02 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
The beach area - including the Beach Ballroom - is one of the areas covering in the city centre masterplan
The beach area - including the Beach Ballroom - is one of the areas covering in the city centre masterplan

Nearly 5,000 people have taken part in a consultation to shape the future of Aberdeen so far.

The city council is asking for views on the city centre masterplan and the beach, which has been revised as a result of coronavirus.

The 25-year masterplan, which was approved in 2015, includes large-scale projects such as the revamp of Aberdeen Art Gallery and Broad Street, but also wants to improve public spaces to ensure support peoples’ health and wellbeing.

Residents can take part in the consultation online using a points system to highlight how important they think particular projects are.

Suggestions include reviewing the space for walkers and cyclists at the beach, enhancing the area around the Beach Ballroom, offering more sports and leisure opportunities, creating a public plaze at Schoolhill, making Belmont Street’s “cafe culture” permanent and sprucing up buildings on Union Street.

Proposals to make Union Street the ‘heart’ of the city include partially pedestrianising it, widening the pavements, sprucing up the building and planting more trees and plants. Picture: Paul Glendell

Important to identify ‘public’s priorities’

The areas under review are Union Street, Schoolhill/Upperkirkgate/Belmont Street, Castlegate and the west end and the consultation takes into account the various changes put in place as a result of Covid-19, such as the pedestrianisation of certain areas and Spaces for People.

So far 4,391 people have had their say and the council is urging more residents to get involved before the consultation closes on July 2.

Councillor Marie Boulton, the authority’s masterplan spokeswoman, said: “It is great to see so many people have taken part in the consultation already as it shows how passionately people feel about the future of the city centre and the beach area.

“We have achieved a lot of positive changes for the city centre such as the completion of Aberdeen Art Gallery, the Music Hall, Marischal Square, and Broad Street and soon there will be completion of Provost Skene’s House and the regeneration of Union Terrace Gardens.

“I’d encourage everyone to take part so we ca find out what the public’s priorities are while reflecting on what we have learned in the past year of restrictions and changes due to coronavirus, including how Aberdeen can be suitable for all regardless of your mobility or age.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.