North-east road reopens following one-vehicle crash

By Michelle Henderson
June 25, 2021, 6:03 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Fire Service at forest fire near Aberdeen

Emergency crews have returned to base after attending a one-vehicle crash in Aberdeenshire.

Police, fire and paramedics were called to the B993 near the village of Kemnay following reports of a collision on the route.

Officers were called to assist after the alarm was raised at 6.05am.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 6.05am on Friday, 25 June, we received a report of a one vehicle crash on the B993 near Kemnay.

“Emergency services attended and uplift of the vehicle has been arranged.”

Firefighters were called to assist at the scene by paramedics around 6.22am.

Two appliances from Kintore and Inverurie were both in attendance.

The road remained blocked in both directions as crews worked at the scene.

