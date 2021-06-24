Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
23-year-old used iPhone to spy on man using toilet

By Danny McKay
June 24, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Innes Skene leaving court.

A pervert slid his phone under a cubicle wall to “covertly” observe a man using the toilet.

Innes Skene went into a toilet block, which is shared by a number of businesses on  Inverurie’s Keithhall Road, during the morning of May 24 and went into one of the cubicles.

A man in the neighbouring cubicle glanced down and noticed an iPhone being slid under the wall and pointing up at him.

When challenged, Skene, 23, denied he was recording the man, but police were contacted and he has now admitted his guilt in court.

Fiscal depute Brian Young told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At around 11am the complainer went into the toilet block, entered one of the cubicles and thereafter removed his trousers and underwear.

“At around this time, he heard another person enter, the accused, who entered the adjacent cubicle.

“While attempting to pull up his underwear and trousers, he observed an iPhone being pointed upwards at him underneath the cubicle and he got the impression he was being recorded or having photos taken.

“The complainer stated ‘are you f****** videoing me?’.

“The response was ‘no I’m not’.”

Skene then left, but the matter was reported and he was later traced, cautioned and arrested by police.

Skene pled guilty to a charge of voyeurism by using his mobile phone to “covertly observe” the man while he was in an enclosed toilet cubicle.

Sheriff Kevin Duffy deferred sentence on Innes, of St James Walk, Inverurie, until August for reports.

Defence agent John Hardie said his client had no previous convictions, but reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing.

