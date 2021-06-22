Woman taken to hospital following a three-car crash in Bridge of Don By Lauren Taylor June 22, 2021, 5:25 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm A man has been found dead after a multi-agency search early this morning. A woman has been taken to hospital after a three-car crash in the Bridge of Don area of Aberdeen. The incident happened on Gordon Brae, at its junction with Fairview Street, at about 5.15pm. Emergency services were at the scene and one woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution. The vehicles have been removed from the scene and the road is now clear. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.