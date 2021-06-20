Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mission Compostable: Pair jailed for daring heist at garden centre

By David McPhee
June 20, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Ovidiu Dinu and Gabriel Fratila
Ovidiu Dinu and Gabriel Fratila

Two daring safe-crackers are behind bars after police connected them to a number of Mission Impossible-style raids on businesses across Scotland.

Ovidiu Dinu and Gabriel Fratila, both 32, carried out the audacious crimes by breaking in through shop roofs and cutting open safes.

On one occasion they lowered themselves into a Forres garden centre before making off with cheque books.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how the pair hit retail businesses in Elgin, Forres, Edinburgh and Glenrothes, Forres in 2020 – making off with thousands of pounds in loot and causing tens of thousands of pounds of damage to buildings.

The two men were caught when DNA evidence linked them to a bottle of Coca-Cola left at the scene of one of their break-ins.

Fratila pleaded guilty to four charges, which included attempting to break into a Matalan store in Elgin and a successful burglary at a Poundstretcher in Glenrothes, where he stole more than £3,500.

He also admitted breaking through the roof of a Matalan store in Edinburgh to seize nearly £6,000.

Garden centre had been ‘ransacked’

Dinu admitted breaking into the Mackenzie and Cruickshank Garden Centre in Forres, where a number of charity tins were nicked.

He also pleaded guilty to robbing a commercial premises in Elgin owned by Harbro, which netted more than £1,000.

Fiscal depute Colin Neilson told the court staff discovered the Forres garden centre heist when they came in to open up the following morning.

He said: “Upon going to disable the alarm the employee found it had been pulled from the wall.

“She and another colleague then checked the remainder of the building and found that the bakers and the office had been ransacked.

“It was discovered that the offices had been robbed and a hole had been cut in the side of the safe and its contents stolen.

“Due to Covid-19, the business had been promoting contactless or card payments and the safe contained only chequebooks and obsolete vouchers.”

Pair were identified through DNA at scene

The pair were identified by cops when their mobile phones were tracked to the locations and via DNA evidence left at the site – including blood on a piece of metal and a bottle of Coca-Cola left by Fratila at the Matalan site in Edinburgh.

Dinu and Fratila were apprehended by police while disembarking from a ferry at Port of Holyhead in Wales in September 2020.

Defence solicitor Gail Goodfellow said Dinu had come to the UK from Romania to “seek a better life” after a number of false starts as an air conditioning technician and a chef.

She claimed her client had merely acted as the “lookout” but accepted that his involvement made a prison sentence “inevitable” due to his previous convictions.

Liam McAllister, Fritila’s defence lawyer, said his client had come from Germany looking for a “fresh start” but had fallen into a life of crime.

He said the former painter and decorator “now realises he will be punished in the most serious of ways”.

‘No other appropriate sentence’

Sheriff Philip Mann told the two men “that these were very serious offences involving serious behaviour and break-ins to various premises”.

He added: “There is no sentence other than a custodial sentence that is appropriate as you both have criminal records for similar offending.”

Sheriff Mann sentenced Fratila to three years and two months in prison, while Dinu was handed two years and eight months behind bars for his involvement.

