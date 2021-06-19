Man, 28, taken to hospital after crash involving motorbike and car at Aberdeen beach

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash between a motorbike and a car near Aberdeen beach.

The incident happened at the Beach Boulevard just before noon on Saturday and the road was closed while emergency services were at the scene.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 12pm we received a report of a crash on Beach Boulevard in Aberdeen involving a motorcycle and a car.”

She confirmed that a 28-year-old man had been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.