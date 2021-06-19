Man, 28, taken to hospital after crash involving motorbike and car at Aberdeen beach By Lauren Taylor June 19, 2021, 1:41 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm A man has been found dead after a multi-agency search early this morning. A man has been taken to hospital following a crash between a motorbike and a car near Aberdeen beach. The incident happened at the Beach Boulevard just before noon on Saturday and the road was closed while emergency services were at the scene. A police spokeswoman said: “Around 12pm we received a report of a crash on Beach Boulevard in Aberdeen involving a motorcycle and a car.” She confirmed that a 28-year-old man had been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.