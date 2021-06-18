Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Woman knocked down by car on busy Aberdeen road

By David Mackay
June 18, 2021, 10:46 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Ellon Road has been closed while emergency crews work at the scene.
Ellon Road has been closed while emergency crews work at the scene.

A woman who has been hit by a car in the Bridge of Don area of Aberdeen has been taken to hospital.

Emergency services were called to Ellon Road, opposite the Gordon Barracks, at about 10.40am.

The road was closed while crews work at the scene.

A police spokeswoman said: “At about 10.40am on Friday, June 18, we received a report of a crash involving a car and a woman pedestrian on Hutcheon Gardens in Bridge of Don.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the road is currently closed.”

An ambulance service spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 10:38am to attend an incident on Ellon Road in Aberdeen.

“We dispatched an ambulance and two rapid response vehicles, and the patient was transported by road to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

She is not believed to be seriously injured.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.