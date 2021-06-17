Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Former primary school site to be turned into 100 homes

By Daniel Boal
June 17, 2021, 2:16 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
A planning application has this week been approved for 99 homes to be built in the Kincorth area of Aberdeen as part of a major project delivering 2,000 new-build council houses across the city.

A former Aberdeen primary school site will be transformed into a housing scheme as part of a project to create more affordable homes.

The city council’s planning committee backed proposals to build 99 homes on the site of the old Craighill Primary School in Kincorth.

Pupils from the school were moved elsewhere in 2007 and the building itself was demolished in 2013.

The new builds at Craighill are part of the local authority’s commitment to deliver 2,000 new homes across the city.

There will be a mix of flats and houses, with parking, gardens and public green spaces.

As part of the 2,000 homes project, 99 council homes were built in Smithfield in 2017 and 80 in Manor Walk in 2018.

Construction has also started on 283 units at Wellheads Road and 369 at the former Summerhill Academy site.

Meanwhile work has finished, and tenants have moved into the 67 flats in phase one at Wellheads. Other sites include Auchmill, the former Kincorth Academy, Tillydrone and Kaimhill.

Housing spokeswoman Sandra Macdonald said: “It is great that planning permission has been granted for the new homes at Craighill.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the flats and houses starting to be built, and I’m sure residents in the Craighill area will be watching the progress too.”

As the biggest housing programme in Aberdeen for more than 50 years, the project hopes to provide high-quality homes of different sizes suitable for a range of tenants in a community setting.

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.