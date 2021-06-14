Woman caught carrying knife in Lidl moments after assaulting supermarket worker

A woman who attacked an Aberdeen supermarket worker in the aisles was found in possession of a knife when cops turned up.

Portlethen woman Natalie Jenkins was also caught with cocaine in her car – and another knife – during a separate incident at the weekend, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told today.

Jenkins admitted carrying a knife into Lidl’s Hutcheon Street store, as well as assaulting a member of staff there, earlier this month.

Lifted by police twice

She repeatedly struck the supermarket worker on the head with her hand and seized them by the body. When police attended the scene the knife was discovered.

On Saturday, the 42-year-old was found in possession of a knife again after police stopped her as she drove whilst uninsured on Aberdeen’s Cairncry Road.

They also found her in possession of class A drug cocaine.

Sentencing

Jenkins, of Sunnyside Drive, Portlethen, admitted the offences after appearing from custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court this morning.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin ordered background, deferred sentencing until next month and released Jenkins on bail.