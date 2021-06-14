Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Woman caught carrying knife in Lidl moments after assaulting supermarket worker

By Kathryn Wylie
June 14, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Lidl on Hutcheon Street.
Lidl on Hutcheon Street.

A woman who attacked an Aberdeen supermarket worker in the aisles was found in possession of a knife when cops turned up.

Portlethen woman Natalie Jenkins was also caught with cocaine in her car – and another knife – during a separate incident at the weekend, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told today.

Jenkins admitted carrying a knife into Lidl’s Hutcheon Street store, as well as assaulting a member of staff there, earlier this month.

Lifted by police twice

She repeatedly struck the supermarket worker on the head with her hand and seized them by the body. When police attended the scene the knife was discovered.

On Saturday, the 42-year-old was found in possession of a knife again after police stopped her as she drove whilst uninsured on Aberdeen’s Cairncry Road.

They also found her in possession of class A drug cocaine.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen.

Sentencing

Jenkins, of Sunnyside Drive, Portlethen, admitted the offences after appearing from custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court this morning.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin ordered background, deferred sentencing until next month and released Jenkins on bail.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.