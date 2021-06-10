Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gray’s School of Art degree show goes virtual again for 2021

By Donna MacAllister
June 10, 2021, 2:36 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
A fabulous piece from the show.
An arts show which attracts hundreds of visitors each year will go virtual once again for 2021.

People flock to the annual degree show hosted Gray’s School of Art in Aberdeen to celebrate with graduates and see their work showcased.

But this year the event will follow the form of last year by being held entirely online in a 3D virtual space.

An art piece on display.

Due to Covid restrictions, the Robert Gordon University facility’s art school chiefs had to find a new way to let its painters, fashion designers and photographers display their work.

Communication design student Leanne Daphne Goodall, 26, said she’s “really excited by this year’s show” after what has been “a very strange year with Covid-19 having such an impact on all the students”.

She feels the show, called Onwards, is an opportunity to showcase their work in an “innovative and exciting way”.

An ‘immersive’ journey

The event will run for 10 days from July 9 and features the work of more than 150 graduating artists and designers.

These will cover disciplines from painting, contemporary art practice, fashion and textiles, communication design, photography and three-dimensional design.

Gray’s School of Art head Libby Curtis, head said: “It’s been challenging for this year’s graduates but they have stepped up to the task and produced a degree show that showcases their talent, innovation, adaptability, and professionalism.

“Our students are not only the stars of the show, they have helped shape and curate the show through their collaboration with the design team.”

The project has been developed in partnership with students and the art school’s creative unit Look Again, which hosts a biennial festival in the city, as well as agency Design and Code.

Director Colin Leonard said: “This year we’re presenting two options, a traditional archive of all the artists so visitors can simply view the artwork by searching their name or discipline.

“However we’ve also created a more experimental, immersive experience, where users can explore the virtual environment through a series of 3D spaces.”

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.