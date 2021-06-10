Gray’s School of Art degree show goes virtual again for 2021

An arts show which attracts hundreds of visitors each year will go virtual once again for 2021.

People flock to the annual degree show hosted Gray’s School of Art in Aberdeen to celebrate with graduates and see their work showcased.

But this year the event will follow the form of last year by being held entirely online in a 3D virtual space.

Due to Covid restrictions, the Robert Gordon University facility’s art school chiefs had to find a new way to let its painters, fashion designers and photographers display their work.

Communication design student Leanne Daphne Goodall, 26, said she’s “really excited by this year’s show” after what has been “a very strange year with Covid-19 having such an impact on all the students”.

She feels the show, called Onwards, is an opportunity to showcase their work in an “innovative and exciting way”.

An ‘immersive’ journey

The event will run for 10 days from July 9 and features the work of more than 150 graduating artists and designers.

These will cover disciplines from painting, contemporary art practice, fashion and textiles, communication design, photography and three-dimensional design.

Gray’s School of Art head Libby Curtis, head said: “It’s been challenging for this year’s graduates but they have stepped up to the task and produced a degree show that showcases their talent, innovation, adaptability, and professionalism.

“Our students are not only the stars of the show, they have helped shape and curate the show through their collaboration with the design team.”

The project has been developed in partnership with students and the art school’s creative unit Look Again, which hosts a biennial festival in the city, as well as agency Design and Code.

Director Colin Leonard said: “This year we’re presenting two options, a traditional archive of all the artists so visitors can simply view the artwork by searching their name or discipline.

“However we’ve also created a more experimental, immersive experience, where users can explore the virtual environment through a series of 3D spaces.”