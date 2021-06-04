Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stalker subjected victims to calls from undertakers and Dignitas assisted suicide clinic

By Kathryn Wylie
June 4, 2021, 4:43 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
Emma Johnston leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
A stalker who contacted assisted suicide clinic Dignitas to report that her victim needed end-of-life care has appeared in the dock over the bizarre behaviour.

Emma Johnston’s campaign of fear lasted for more than a year and targeted two different women, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

She made contact with several funeral directors, claiming her victims were dead so that they’d get phone calls about their own funerals.

Johnston, 49, also made false claims of criminality about one woman to police and her employer.

Appearing in the dock – Johnston admitted both charges of causing fear or alarm by stalking and was warned against any more contact with the women, or she will face jail.

The offences took place between February 2020 and March 2021.

She submitted forms in the name of one victim to Swiss assisted dying clinic Dignitas claiming end-of-life care was needed and contacted four funeral directors and cremation firms in the hope they would make contact with her victim.

She also contacted Police Scotland and filed false reports of domestic abuse to officers.

Second victim also targeted

Over the course of those same 13 months, she subjected another woman to the same calls from funeral service providers as well as a host of calls to other organisations, including her employer.

She repeatedly made false claims of criminality against her victim to Police Scotland and contacted the DVLA stating the woman had fraudulently obtained a car using someone else’s name and address.

An email was also sent to the victim’s employer by Johnston claiming the woman had committed a criminal offence. She also sent a letter to Inchgarth Community Centre pretending to be the victim and sharing false information.

Sheriff Gerard MacMillan told her: “These are, of course, serious charges. At your age and with no previous convictions it is clear that there is something that requires to be found out about the background to these matters.”

He deferred sentencing, to allow for background reports, but warned bail was granted on the condition that she does not contact either complainant.

Warning of custodial sentence

Johnston was warned that if she broke those conditions she could face jail.

“You must not contact them at all, either electronically through messages or calls or in person,” Mr MacMillan added. “That offence would be extremely serious for you and it could well cost you your liberty.”

Johnston, of Waterton Lawn in Stoneywood, will next appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on July 27.

 

