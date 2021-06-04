The three new pavilions created as part of the revamp of Union Terrace Gardens have gone on the market – and could soon be transformed into cafes, restaurants or other cultural spaces.

The “exciting additions” to the city centre are being marketed for leasing as work nears completion on them, with property agent FG Burnett today offering them up to potential operators.

All three pavilions are accessible from Union Terrace and the gardens, and the Burns Pavilion also has access to the green space via a lift.

All are detached buildings with a 16ft ceiling height.

‘Exciting changes’

Aberdeen City Council city centre spokeswoman Marie Boulton said the pavilions “will make a fantastic addition to Union Terrace Gardens”.

She added: “Alongside the works for these buildings and now that the groundworks have finished, people will be able to see the exciting changes for the park.”

The largest of the three spaces on offer is The Union Street pavilion, which is located beside the Edward VII statue and is a three-storey building with a passenger lift.

It is restaurant-sized, and has access to the historic Victorian toilets which have been refurbished.

Burns pavilion could soon be selling suppers

The Burns Pavilion, in the middle of Union Terrace beside the Rabbie Burns statue, comprises of a two-storey building.

It has a 15-passenger lift providing accessible access to the gardens.

The smallest unit is The Rosemount Pavilion beside His Majesty’s Theatre, with dual access into the unit from both Union Terrace and the gardens.

In recent months, landscaping work has been undertaken such as the planting of mature trees including elm-resistant species alongside the new accessible walkway route.

The works happening in the gardens, which are being carried out by contractor Balfour Beatty, include:

A new accessible walkway route into the gardens from Union Street

Lift access from Union Terrace into the upper level of the gardens through a new entrance building on Union Terrace at the existing Burns Monument

Improved disabled parking facilities on Union Terrace directly adjacent to the new accessible walkway routes into the gardens

Landscaping and lighting, and the refurbishment of the Union Terrace arches

Retaining the central lawn as a flexible space for large scale gathering and events

A new entrance opposite His Majesty’s Theatre to accommodate smaller scale events

Reinstating the “grand staircase” as a central part of the new accessible route into the gardens from Rosemount Viaduct

Work is ongoing on the pavilions

Last month, we took a look at the decades of debate surrounding the refurbishment of the gardens.