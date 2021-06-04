Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New pavilions go on market as excitement builds for Union Terrace Garden reopening

By Ben Hendry
June 4, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
The new pavilions at Union Terrace Gardens have gone on the market.
The three new pavilions created as part of the revamp of Union Terrace Gardens have gone on the market – and could soon be transformed into cafes, restaurants or other cultural spaces.

The “exciting additions” to the city centre are being marketed for leasing as work nears completion on them, with property agent FG Burnett today offering them up to potential operators.

All three pavilions are accessible from Union Terrace and the gardens, and the Burns Pavilion also has access to the green space via a lift.

All are detached buildings with a 16ft ceiling height.

Work is nearing completion on the Burns pavilion.

‘Exciting changes’

Aberdeen City Council city centre spokeswoman Marie Boulton said the pavilions “will make a fantastic addition to Union Terrace Gardens”.

She added: “Alongside the works for these buildings and now that the groundworks have finished, people will be able to see the exciting changes for the park.”

The largest of the three spaces on offer is The Union Street pavilion, which is located beside the Edward VII statue and is a three-storey building with a passenger lift.

It is restaurant-sized, and has access to the historic Victorian toilets which have been refurbished.

The Rosemount pavilion could be turned into a cafe or restaurant

Burns pavilion could soon be selling suppers

The Burns Pavilion, in the middle of Union Terrace beside the Rabbie Burns statue, comprises of a two-storey building.

It has a 15-passenger lift providing accessible access to the gardens.

The smallest unit is The Rosemount Pavilion beside His Majesty’s Theatre, with dual access into the unit from both Union Terrace and the gardens.

In recent months, landscaping work has been undertaken such as the planting of mature trees including elm-resistant species alongside the new accessible walkway route.

The works happening in the gardens, which are being carried out by contractor Balfour Beatty, include:

  • A new accessible walkway route into the gardens from Union Street
  • Lift access from Union Terrace into the upper level of the gardens through a new entrance building on Union Terrace at the existing Burns Monument
  • Improved disabled parking facilities on Union Terrace directly adjacent to the new accessible walkway routes into the gardens
  • Landscaping and lighting, and the refurbishment of the Union Terrace arches
  • Retaining the central lawn as a flexible space for large scale gathering and events
  • A new entrance opposite His Majesty’s Theatre to accommodate smaller scale events
  • Reinstating the “grand staircase” as a central part of the new accessible route into the gardens from Rosemount Viaduct

    Work is ongoing on the pavilions

Last month, we took a look at the decades of debate surrounding the refurbishment of the gardens.

