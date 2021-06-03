Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lout stole ambulance called to treat his pregnant girlfriend – then took it on 40-mile police chase

By Danny McKay
June 3, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
Graham Ellis stole the ambulance when it arrived to treat his pregnant partner.
A man stole an ambulance that had been called to treat his pregnant girlfriend – then led police on a 40-mile pursuit across the north-east.

Graham Ellis was acquitted in court of assaulting his partner at an address on Wellpark, Kemnay, but the 40-year-old admitted stealing the ambulance that had been called to treat her.

Ellis, who was over the legal alcohol limit at the time, then led stunned police officers on a dangerous pursuit across Aberdeenshire and Moray before a stinger was finally deployed to bring the episode to a halt.

Later, when asked by cops why he took the ambulance, he replied: “I was in trouble anyway, so thought why not?”

Ambulance crashed into bridge

The lengthy police chase that followed covered the B993 between Kemnay and Tillyfourie, the A944 to Alford, the A97 to Lumsden, the B9002 to Elrick, and the A941 to Dufftown.

During the pursuit Ellis failed to stop for police, repeatedly drove through blind corners on the wrong side of the road and repeatedly swerved into the path of oncoming vehicles, causing them to take evasive action.

At one point he also collided with the parapet of a bridge, leaving it damaged.

Jail sentence ‘inevitable’

Ellis previously pled guilty to charges of theft, dangerous driving, drink-driving, driving with an expired licence and without insurance over the incident, which happened on November 18 last year.

He drove the ambulance with 32 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

He also admitted breaching a non-harassment order.

Graham Ellis being led away from Aberdeen Sheriff Court

Ellis had faced a further charge of assault to injury on his pregnant girlfriend, which he denied.

And following a trial, a remote jury, situated nearby at the Vue cinema on Shiprow, found the case against him not proven by majority, and Ellis was acquitted.

Sentence was deferred on Ellis, described in court papers as a prisoner of HMP Grampian, until next month for reports, but the court heard he will face a jail sentence in due course.

Sheriff Philip Mann told Ellis: “These are serious charges. I understand you accept it is inevitable a custodial sentence will be imposed.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “Stealing an ambulance is a deplorable act. It is vital that ambulances are available to respond to emergencies.”

 

