Man in court for second time facing charges over alleged robbery at Aberdeen newsagent By Karen Roberts June 2, 2021, 5:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm Jay Jay Kirton appeared in court in connection with the incident at the Nisa newsagent. A man has appeared in court for the second time in connection with an alleged robbery at a newsagent in Aberdeen. It comes after police were called to an incident at the Nisa store on the city's Hayton Road in Tillydrone. Officers could be seen responding to the incident on May 20. Jay Jay Kirton appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter just over a week ago. Police outside the store on Hayton Road Aberdeen. Picture by Paul Glendell. And he appeared again yesterday over the incident. The 29-year-old is facing a charge of assault and robbery and one of having a blade in a public place. Kirton, whose general address was given as Aberdeen, made no plea during the hearing. The case against him was fully committed for trial and he was remanded in custody. No further dates for future appearances have been set.