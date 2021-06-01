Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Grandfather tells of life-changing consequences after vicious attack outside pub

By Danny McKay
June 1, 2021, 5:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
Michael Middler suffered life-changing injuries after the assault outside Kemnay's Burnett Arms.
Michael Middler suffered life-changing injuries after the assault outside Kemnay's Burnett Arms.

A single punch in an altercation outside a north-east bar has left a grandfather with life-changing injuries.

Michael Middler, 54, had been standing outside the Burnett Arms Hotel in Kemnay when he was punched in the face by Callum Wright “out of the blue”.

The grandad-of-four was instantly knocked unconscious and struck his head on the ground, causing a catastrophic brain injury that he says has changed his life.

Wright, 29, has now been jailed for 21 months over the vicious attack on October 27 2019 after pleading guilty to a charge of assault to severe injury, permanent impairment, permanent disfigurement and danger of life.

Mr Middler, who spent around two-and-a-half months in hospital and was on a ventilator with bruising and bleeding on his brain, says the incident has shattered his confidence and he relies heavily on family for support.

He has also lost his senses of taste and smell and cannot work.

‘I’ve been at home all the time’

Speaking after the court case, Mr Middler welcomed the sentence. He said: “It’s a bit light, I would say, but if he’s going to prison that is a good thing. It’s the outcome I would have preferred.

“I can put it behind me now.

“I don’t remember anything about what happened, how I was knocked unconscious. I couldn’t even remember being in the pub, that’s the effect it had on me.

“I can’t remember being in Foresterhill. I remember being transported to Woodend. I spent a couple of months there and they took care of me.”

Mr Middler said he now rarely goes out.

He said: “I haven’t worked since the incident happened. I’ve been at home all the time or in hospital.”

‘Instantly knocked unconscious’

Fiscal depute Colin Neilson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Wright had visited the bar around midnight after drinking at a friend’s house.

Shortly after he arrived, the landlord asked everyone to leave the premises following a disturbance, which had not involved Wright or Mr Middler.

Mr Neilson said: “While outside, the complainer, who at the time was 52-years-old and was not known to the accused, told everyone that nobody was getting back in and suggested everyone leave the area.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

“CCTV thereafter shows the complainer approaching a group of males, which included the accused, who appeared to be agitated.

“It is apparent from the CCTV that the accused and the complainer had a conversation and another male placed himself in between them.

“The accused pointed at the complainer and he then reached over the shoulder of the other male and punched the complainer once on the face.

“The complainer appeared to be instantly knocked unconscious and he fell to the ground and hit his head. The police and an ambulance attended.”

In an interview with police after the assault, Wright said he had been “drinking heavily” and had “no recollection of the incident”.

‘Bleeding and bruising on the brain’

Mr Neilson said: “The complainer was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance. Throughout the journey he was unresponsive and, on arrival, he was found to have sustained a serious and traumatic brain injury.

“He suffered a fractured skull and bleeding and bruising on the brain, which resulted in him having to be put on a ventilator.

The incident happened outside the Burnett Arms Hotel on Bridge Road, Kemnay.

“Efforts were made over the course of the next week to 10 days to remove him from the ventilator without success.

“On November 9, 2019, he was transferred from the intensive care unit to the neurosurgical ward, where he remained until November 28 2019, at which point he was transferred to Woodend Hospital for rehabilitation until his discharge on January 13 2020.

‘Lost his sense of taste and smell’

Mr Neilson described the life-changing effects of the attack on Mr Middler.

He said: “He has no memory of the assault and as a result of it he suffers from short-term memory loss.

“He has lost his sense of taste and smell, he repeats things frequently and needs to write everything down.

“He has lost his confidence and rarely goes out, unless persuaded to do so by his family, who he now relies upon heavily for support.

“At the time of the offence, he was employed as a forklift driver. He has been unable to return to work and it is considered unlikely he will ever be able to do so, and certainly not in that capacity.

“He is no longer able to drive and his licence has been suspended.

“The effects of the assault have had profound financial and emotional implications for the complainer and his family.”

‘He very much regrets his conduct’

Defence agent Alex Burn said Wright, of Mccombie Crescent, Kemnay, “regrets” the assault.

He told the court: “It’s fair to say there had been an exchange of words between the accused and complainer and it resulted in the accused accepting that he lashed out and struck him once to the head.

“He very much regrets his conduct.

“It was one punch but it had substantial consequences and that’s got to be accepted.”

‘This is a tragic case’

Jailing him for 21 months, Sheriff William Summers told Wright: “The assault on Michael Middler was vicious and, so far so I can see, was entirely unprovoked.

“I recognise it was a single punch, but it was delivered with such force it rendered him unconscious, he fell to the ground and suffered a severe head injury.

“It’s hard to imagine a more serious charge being prosecuted in this court.

“This is a tragic case which illustrates the consequences that can arise from throwing even a single punch.

“This matter is so serious there is no appropriate alternative available to the court other than to impose a period of custody.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.