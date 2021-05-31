Missing Aberdeen man Neil Tait traced safe and well By Ellie Milne May 31, 2021, 9:42 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm DCT/Police Scotland Police have confirmed that an Aberdeen man reported missing from Woodside has been traced. Neil Tait had last been seen at 11.20pm on Sunday May 30. Officers thanked the public for their assistance with the appeal earlier today. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.