Attention fast food fans: Taco Bell to open drive-thru in Aberdeen next month

By Daniel Boal
May 20, 2021, 10:02 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
Taco Bell on Union Street.
Aberdeen’s first Taco Bell drive-thru will open next month.

The Mexican food franchise opened its first branch in the Granite City last year and it has become hugely popular – with queues of delivery drivers often spotted waiting outside on Union Street during lockdown.

Now the chain is opening a second 32-seat restaurant at Haudagain Retail Park on June 7. It is taking over the site of the former Carphone Warehouse and Maplin stores.

It will join KFC on the site, which initially caused some traffic concerns when the plans were originally lodged.

Plans had initially been lodged by the Mexican food proprietor back in 2019 and subsequently approved by council bosses last year.

It is the 60th for the chain, and as a special promotion offering customers who download the app will be given a free taco and enjoy a special £2 offer on Tuesdays.

Head of marketing Lucy Dee said: “We’re delighted to be able to bring the drive-thru to Aberdeen.

“Aberdeen has been crying out for more Taco Bells and we’re very pleased to be able to deliver; creating local jobs despite challenging circumstances.”

Now with eight Scotland locations under their belt, The Adil Group has no plans for slowing down and will be adding more sites before the year’s end.

Chief executive Raja Adil added: “I am absolutely delighted to land another location in Scotland and with the success of our current Aberdeen store in Union Street it’s exciting to be able to now bring the drive thru platform as well as more home delivery and exciting options to more areas in Aberdeen.”

