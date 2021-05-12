Man’s body found in Aberdeen street as police cordon off area

Emergency services were called on Wednesday after a body was discovered in Aberdeen.

The man’s body was discovered around 10.25am on Great Northern Road.

An ambulance also attended the scene, with police cordoning off Colwyn Lane, near to Haudagain roundabout.

A nearby worker, who wished to remain anonymous, said that this type of incident is rare in the Middlefield area.

He said: “I don’t know what happened but I heard it was a man who is in the local shop before he was found.

“There’s never any grievances in the area. Nothing like this.”

Death is being treated as unexplained

A police spokesman said: “Police were called around 10.25am on Wednesday May 12, 2021 following the report of the sudden death of a man on Great Northern Road, Aberdeen.

“Inquiries are ongoing and the death is currently being treated as unexplained.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

“This is incredibly sad news”

Jackie Dunbar, MSP for Aberdeen Donside said: “This is incredibly sad news for Middlefield, an area I know incredibly well as it’s only a short distance from where I live.

“My thoughts are with friends and family of the person whose body has been found.

“I would encourage anyone with any information to contact Police Scotland to allow them to investigate the circumstances fully.”

Tributes began to come in online to the unnamed man with several people saying it was “so sad” to read what had happened.

Clair Louise said: “Thoughts with the family RIP”.

Emma Stephen said: “Rest in paradise, thoughts are with the family and friends at this sad time”.