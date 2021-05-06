Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Vandals cause ‘extensive damage’ to Aberdeen golf course days after reopening

By Jamie Hall
May 6, 2021, 6:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
Damage was caused to the course by a motorbike.
Damage was caused to the course by a motorbike.

Vandals have caused “extensive damage” to a much-loved Aberdeen golf course less than a week after it fully reopened to the public.

The greens at King’s Links were out of action for nearly 12 months after they were damaged last year, but reopened to the public last Saturday.

Employees of Sport Aberdeen and the Sports Turf Research Institute devoted hundreds of hours to restoring the popular golf course to its former glory following the erroneous application of a strong chemical last spring.

However, just five days on one of the newly-refurbished greens has been significantly damaged after a motorbike was ridden across it.

Deep tyre marks were left in one of the greens.

Sport Aberdeen, which operates the public course along with several others in the city, said it could be forced to step up security at its sites following the incident.

The organisation’s managing director Alistair Robertson urged members of the public with information on the incident to contact Police Scotland.

Vandalism ‘incredibly disheartening’

Mr Robertson also said the vandalism would increase the financial pressures on the charity, which delivers sporting activities in communities across Aberdeen.

He said: “I am in utter disbelief and absolutely appalled that an individual would go out of their way to purposely vandalise one of our city’s best-loved public golf courses.

“The fact that the greens were only reopened to the public less than a week ago is incredibly disheartening for us, and for our members, who have been eagerly awaiting the chance to play the Kings Links again.

The greens only reopened last Saturday.

“Golf Aberdeen staff, our maintenance partners at idverde and members of the Sports Turf Research Institute have worked tirelessly over the last nine months to bring the Kings Links greens back to their former glory and why someone would vandalise this community facility in such a senseless manner is beyond me.

“I would ask that if anyone has any information relating to this to please contact the police on 101. We have worked to rectify the damage and the affected green is now back in play.

“We will now be re-evaluating our security measures, increasing the financial strain on the charity which has been hugely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Police Scotland were contacted for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.