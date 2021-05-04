Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man in court after person hit by car in Fraserburgh

By Danny McKay
May 4, 2021, 6:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A man has appeared in court after a person was struck by a car in Fraserburgh.

A male was hit by a vehicle in Topping Gardens in Fraserburgh at around 8pm on Sunday.

Police had released a statement saying a man had been charged with attempted murder over the incident, however when the case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today that charge did not feature.

Jay Ritchie appeared in private facing a total of five charges, including dangerous driving, failing to co-operate with a breath test, and failing to provide a breath sample.

The 32-year-old also faced two charges of resisting, obstructing or hindering police.

Ritchie, of Fraserburgh, did not enter a plea and was released on bail while the case against him was committed for further examination.

No date has been fixed for his next appearance.

Following the incident, a police statement said: “A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted murder in Fraserburgh.

“Around 8.05pm on Sunday, May 2, 2021, police received a report a man was injured after being struck with a car in Topping Gardens, Fraserburgh.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.