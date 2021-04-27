Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Don’t feed the birds’: Problem gulls migrate to other parts of Aberdeen in lockdown

By Alastair Gossip
April 27, 2021, 1:27 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm

Aberdeen’s troublesome gull population left the city centre during lockdown, encouraged by people feeding them in their gardens and at the beach.

Those encouraging the birds into other areas are being warned to stop providing them with food, as it encourages them to congregate and steal more.

Gulls are such an issue in Aberdeen that the city council has been forced to put out advice for residents on how best to deal with them – and put out a plea for the public to stop feeding them for a second time since September.

Numbers of complaints about gulls remains fairly consistent despite stay at home order

Every year, the local authority receives dozens of complaints about the protected birds – in 2020 there were still more than 100, despite the stay at home restrictions in place due to the pandemic.

The 105 people getting in contact last year was only down 34 on 2019 and 42 on the 12 months prior.

A gull perched on the Robert The Bruce statue outside Marischal College, Broad Street, Aberdeen
A gull perched on the Robert The Bruce statue outside Marischal College, Broad Street, Aberdeen

Some of the troubles reported include include noise, damage to property, and safety – as people face attacks during nesting season, which starts in March.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “While there hasn’t been people discarding unwanted food and containers in the city centre due to lockdown, other areas of the city have been affected. In addition, people are also deliberately feeding the gulls in their gardens or at the beachfront.

“Our environmental health service has no legislative powers to take action against the gulls and the key to reducing gull numbers lies in reducing the ability to breed and limiting the supply of food.

“In addition, too much human food is not good for them and can lead to them attacking people to steal food. Their natural diet is based on shellfish, other small sea creatures, earth worms, bird’s eggs and insects.

“We’d encourage people to heed the advice given below and play their part particularly not to feed the birds.”

A man’s dodge a gull dive attack was captured by photographer Gordon Lennox in Clifton Road, Aberdeen in 2004
A man's dodge of a gull dive attack was captured by photographer Gordon Lennox in Clifton Road, Aberdeen in 2004

Council tips for deterring gulls in Aberdeen

Environmental health officials have warned people not to feed the birds on streets and gardens or to drop craps for them, as the scavengers are encouraged to stay close to the source in the future.

They recommend disposing of waste food in a “responsible manner”.

Meanwhile, they highlight the use of deterrents such as spikes and nets on chimneys and flat roofs in order to keep gulls away.

Gull troubles usually last through the summer until October as they nest on roofs, though the council has noted increasing numbers choosing to stay in the city, with its constant supply of food, all year round.

As they are legally protected, it is illegal for citizens to capture, injure or destroy a gull or any wild bird, or interfere with its nest or eggs, without a licence.

Six fire engines were called to free a herring gull from roof netting behind Aberdeen Sheriff Court last month
Six fire engines were called to free a herring gull from roof netting behind Aberdeen Sheriff Court last month

Pest control companies either oil or pierce eggs to prevent hatching, or manage to remove the nest and eggs – but only of herring gulls, great black backed gulls and lesser black backed gulls.

The local authority also outlined the need for businesses taking precautions to deter gulls, such as nets on their roof, to have a way of releasing the birds without the need to call in firefighters to free them.

Six fire engines were called to Union Street last month, as crews worked to free a herring gull found caught in netting on a roof behind Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

