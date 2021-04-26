Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Uncertainty over start date for work on £25 million Aberdeen school

By Jamie Hall
April 26, 2021, 6:15 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
The new school at Countesswells will hold 400 pupils.
The new school at Countesswells will hold 400 pupils.

Council chiefs in Aberdeen are still unable to confirm when work on a new school is to begin less than four months before it was due to be completed.

The first of two primary schools in the new town of Countesswells was originally scheduled for completion in August.

However, it was revealed earlier this month that the future of the £25 million project was in doubt because of wrangles over developer contributions.

Countesswells Development Limited (CDL), the developer behind much of the new community, is ready to hand over the land for the school to Aberdeen City Council.

However, local authority officials are not yet ready to confirm when work on the 400-pupil facility will begin.

Instead, councillors will have to wait several more weeks to hear a report on progress at the school at next month’s capital programme committee meeting.

Committee convener Marie Boulton said: “A report on the proposed Countesswells School will be submitted back to the capital programme committee on 26 May 2021 and until the committee meets it would be inappropriate to speculate or comment further.”

Public plans for the new school revealed it would hold more than 400 pupils and include an all-weather pitch, parking, two separate playgrounds and an outdoor classroom.

Youngsters already living in Countesswells currently attend the former Hazlewood School, more than three miles away.

CDL’s project director Martin Dalziel described the imminent land transfer as a “significant step forward”.

However, in a letter to residents who have already moved into Countesswells, he admitted sticking to the original timetable for the school had proved “extremely challenging”.

Mr Dalziel said: “The economic pressures of both the Covid pandemic and the downturn in the oil and gas sector, which has a major influence on market conditions in Aberdeen, have made it extremely challenging to keep to the original timetable.

“Indeed, the construction industry was, like the rest of the country, in complete lockdown for a large part of the last year. Since these restrictions have been lifted. However, significant alternative Covid-compliant working conditions must be adhered to where construction has been allowed to re-open.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.