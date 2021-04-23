Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Plans lodged for incinerator ash processing facility in Aberdeenshire

By Craig Munro
April 23, 2021, 7:23 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
The site of the proposed IBA storage and processing facility.
The site of the proposed IBA storage and processing facility.

Plans have been lodged to build a processing facility for ash generated by a new Aberdeen incinerator near a north-east town.

The Incinerator Bottom Ash (IBA) storage and processing facility is being proposed for Cairnrobin, close to Portlethen.

If accepted, the facility will be used to provide space for IBA that results from the new Energy from Waste plant at East Tullos in Aberdeen.

Applicants Rock Solid said: “Once operational, the facility will contribute to the Scottish Circular Economy and Net Zero Carbon targets through increased recycling and replacement of virgin materials.

“The facility will also generate some new employment in the local area.”

A consultation for the proposal was previously held online between February 10 and March 3.

