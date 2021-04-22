Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Union Square shopping centre in Aberdeen confirms reopening

By Ana Da Silva
April 22, 2021, 8:57 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
A Covid testing centre could be installed at Union Square
Union Square in Aberdeen announced it will welcome back customers next week.

The shopping centre will open its doors at 9am on Monday after the Scottish Government confirmed non-essential retailers can reopen as part of restrictions easing.

In addition to stores, restaurants and cafes are also expecting guests as indoor dining can resume until 8pm for groups of up to six people from up to two households without the sale of alcohol.

A number of safety measures have been put in place such as:

  • One-way system at peak times to help customers safely navigate the centre.
  • Mandatory face coverings throughout the centre, unless customers are exempt.
  • Clear signage reminding consumers to follow social distancing guidance, and to avoid shopping in large groups.
  • Enhanced cleaning processes, focusing on touchpoints.
  • Fixed hand sanitiser stations.
  • Customers encouraged to use contactless payment.

General manager Ryan Manson said: “It is great to be able to welcome customers back and I know our brands are looking forward to re-opening their doors next week.

“Safety remains a priority and the measures we put in place last year will continue, including mandatory face coverings, hand sanitiser stations and enhanced cleaning.

“We’d like to say thanks to everyone for supporting us. To all those who have kept essential stores and our food takeaway services open, along with the Union Square team and of course our customers.

“It’s great to see the arrival of an exciting new brand to the mix, the re-opening of so many of our retailers and indoor dining which we know is a major milestone for all of our colleagues and the local people of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.”

