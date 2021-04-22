Union Square in Aberdeen announced it will welcome back customers next week.

The shopping centre will open its doors at 9am on Monday after the Scottish Government confirmed non-essential retailers can reopen as part of restrictions easing.

In addition to stores, restaurants and cafes are also expecting guests as indoor dining can resume until 8pm for groups of up to six people from up to two households without the sale of alcohol.

A number of safety measures have been put in place such as:

One-way system at peak times to help customers safely navigate the centre.

Mandatory face coverings throughout the centre, unless customers are exempt.

Clear signage reminding consumers to follow social distancing guidance, and to avoid shopping in large groups.

Enhanced cleaning processes, focusing on touchpoints.

Fixed hand sanitiser stations.

Customers encouraged to use contactless payment.

General manager Ryan Manson said: “It is great to be able to welcome customers back and I know our brands are looking forward to re-opening their doors next week.

“Safety remains a priority and the measures we put in place last year will continue, including mandatory face coverings, hand sanitiser stations and enhanced cleaning.

“We’d like to say thanks to everyone for supporting us. To all those who have kept essential stores and our food takeaway services open, along with the Union Square team and of course our customers.

“It’s great to see the arrival of an exciting new brand to the mix, the re-opening of so many of our retailers and indoor dining which we know is a major milestone for all of our colleagues and the local people of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.”