Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Scotland’s Home of the Year show heads for Granite City as judges admire two Aberdeen homes in tonight’s episode

By Kathryn Wylie
April 21, 2021, 4:50 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
Bayview, a double-upper apartment in Aberdeen, owned by Victoria, features on Scotland's Home of the Year.Supplied by IWC Media/ BBC Scotland
The granite city and its rural surroundings will feature on Scotland’s Home of the Year as the programme returns to our TV screens tonight in search of the country’s prettiest properties.

In the third episode of the show’s third series, judges will turn their focus to the east of Scotland this evening, showing viewers behind the doors of two very different Aberdeen homes.

First up, interior designer Anna Campbell-Jones, architect and lecturer Michael Angus and lifestyle blogger Kate Spiers will visit a renovated home at Over Contlaw, near Milltimber.

Ashleigh and Elliot with their two sons, Logan and Hunter, at their home near Milltimber. Supplied by IWC Media/ BBC Scotland

Home to Ashleigh, her husband Elliot and their two sons, Logan and Hunter, the show tells how the family endured blood, sweat and tears, including a fire at the property, to complete their renovation.

Next up the judges head into the city to visit a 1900s duplex-style, double-upper apartment in Aberdeen.

A peek inside Bayview, a double-upper apartment in Aberdeen. Supplied by IWC Media/ BBC Scotland

Over the last three years, owner Victoria has completely refurbished Bayview’s interior, and viewers will get a look around the silver-styled home which stretches over two floors and retains many of the property’s original period features.

Both will be up against the final property, a new-build home called Garden House in St Andrews.

Inside the living space at Over Contlaw, near Milltimber. Supplied by IWC Media/ BBC Scotland
Scoring the three properties on design, style and architectural flair, the judges will give each a mark out of 10 with the winner going on to represent the east in the finale of Scotland’s Home of the Year.

Scotland’s Home of the Year is on BBC Scotland channel every Wednesday at 8pm.

Judges Kate Spiers, Michael Angus, Anna Campbell-Jones.Supplied by IWC MEDIA/ BBC SCOTLAND

