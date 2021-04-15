Jobs boost for Aberdeen as Home Bargains looks to double size of store

An Aberdeen retailer is set to double the size of its Beach Boulevard store in the coming weeks.

Home Bargains has confirmed that the store will soon be expanding into an empty unit next door, effectively doubling the size of the current shop floor.

The firm will also be hiring more staff to run the larger store once it opens.

A spokesperson from Home Bargains said: “We are planning to double the size of our Beach Boulevard Retail Park store by expanding into the vacant unit next door.

“As such, we will soon be recruiting for additional staff members.”

The empty unit being taken over by the budget retailer was formerly occupied by Wren Kitchens, which relocated its showroom to Kittybrewster Retail Park last year.

Work appears to have already started on this part of the development. Altogether the project is set to run for approximately 16 weeks, meaning the new store should be open by late summer. The current Home Bargains store remains open for now.

The planned expansion will make this Home Bargains the largest of its kind in Aberdeen, with two other shops located in Berryden and Bridge of Don.

The firm also has stores at Westhill, Inverurie, Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

“It’s always great to hear that businesses in Aberdeen are looking to grow their footprint,” said Councillor Ryan Houghton. “As we continue to invest in the city’s future, we will look to encourage more businesses to consider investment in the city to increase jobs and grow the economy of Aberdeen for the benefit of everyone.”

The budget chain store has proven to be popular in the city since it first opened the Beach Boulevard shop 10 years ago.

It sells everything from homeware and toys, to gifts, games and garden furniture.

Some larger Home Bargain stores elsewhere in Scotland have increased their offering of fresh items with big fruit and vegetable sections, or now supply more high-end items like designer perfumes.

It’s not yet known what new products will be available in this expanded store, but it will likely be a boost for local residents after recent news of store closures elsewhere in Aberdeen.

“I’m delighted to hear that Home Bargains is expanding,” said Councillor Sandra MacDonald, “it’s great to hear that there will be more jobs and the offering for shoppers has increased.”

But in light of the difficulties other shops around the city are facing, the councillor is still concerned about the retail sector in Aberdeen.

She added: “While I welcome this, of course, I’m still very concerned about the heart of the city.

“The beach shops are vibrant and work well, but I think there is a big case to be made to encourage confidence and investment in the city centre itself.

“I still feel there are huge concerns about Union Street and the surrounding areas, and we really need to concentrate our efforts on helping retailers to open safely and to trade in a way that encourages more shoppers back into the heart of the city.”