Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

North-east swimming pool set to make a splash following improvements

By Karla Sinclair
April 11, 2021, 8:03 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
Turriff Swimming Pool is set to reopen in early July
Turriff Swimming Pool is set to reopen in early July

Essential works worth £215,000 to improve and enhance several features in a north-east swimming pool are continuing at pace.

New boilers and plant equipment are being installed at Turriff Swimming Pool, with additional work carried out to replace the flooring and lockers in the changing areas.

There will also be some upgrades at the reception and in the pool basin itself.

The improvements were delayed due to the restrictions in place to combat Covid-19. However, the works are expected to be completed before the summer holidays.

The improved swimming pool is set to reopen in early July.

Avril Nicol, head of Live Life Aberdeenshire which operates the facility, said: “I am pleased that the upgrade to Turriff Swimming Pool continues to progress.

“I am sure those taking a swim in the pool will notice the difference the works will make.

“I apologise for any inconvenience caused whilst the works take place. I am hopeful everyone will understand why they were worth waiting for when they see the improved pool for themselves.”

Customers who wish to swim during the period that Turriff Swimming Pool remains closed are advised to look at timetables for the Huntly, Deveron (Banff), Fraserburgh, Ellon and Inverurie pools

All of these pools are expected to reopen by Monday May 10, if not before, depending on whether coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

These timetables can be viewed by visiting www.livelifeaberdeenshire.org.uk/sport-and-physical-activity/timetables/

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.