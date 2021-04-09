Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Inquiries ongoing after death of man outside Aberdeen high-rise flats

By David Walker
April 9, 2021, 8:40 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
Police outside Aulton Court, Seaton.
Police outside Aulton Court, Seaton.

Police are continuing to investigate the death of a man whose body was found outside of an Aberdeen high-rise.

Emergency services were called to Aulton Court in Seaton yesterday evening after the alarm was raised.

Police outside Aulton Court in Seaton

Police attended at about 5.10pm and found a body outside the high-rise flats.

They are treating the death as “unexplained” with inquiries ongoing today and are said to be at an early stage.

Numerous police cars were seen outside the building, with some of it cordoned off and officers stationed around the perimeter.

 

 

 

 

 

Police outside Aulton Court in Seaton

 

