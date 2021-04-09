Inquiries ongoing after death of man outside Aberdeen high-rise flats By David Walker April 9, 2021, 8:40 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm Police outside Aulton Court, Seaton. Police are continuing to investigate the death of a man whose body was found outside of an Aberdeen high-rise. Emergency services were called to Aulton Court in Seaton yesterday evening after the alarm was raised. Police outside Aulton Court in Seaton Police attended at about 5.10pm and found a body outside the high-rise flats. They are treating the death as “unexplained” with inquiries ongoing today and are said to be at an early stage. Numerous police cars were seen outside the building, with some of it cordoned off and officers stationed around the perimeter. Police outside Aulton Court in Seaton Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.