Seal spotted sunbathing near Bridge of Dee in Aberdeen

By Kieran Beattie
April 7, 2021, 5:07 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
A grey seal hauled out on the banks of the river Dee at Riverside drive Aberdeen drew lots of interest from passers by today.
A seal has taken full advantage of recent changes to the “stay at home” message by making a trip from the sea to Riverside Drive in Aberdeen.

Picture by Paul Glendell 07/04/2021

The animal was spotted  on the grass near the Bridge of Dee on Wednesday afternoon, and attracted plenty of onlookers keen to snap photographs of it lounging in the sunshine.

Picture by Paul Glendell 07/04/2021

Seals can often be seen in both the Don and the Dee in the Granite City, but are not often seen on dry land so far up river.

A spokesman for the Scottish SPCA encouraged anyone who sees a seal on dry land to be extremely wary, and keep both themselves and their pets at a very safe distance.

Picture by Paul Glendell 07/04/2021

He said: “If a seal has come ashore the public should not approach it or attempt to put it back in the water.

“It is normal for seals to spend time on land, so please keep a safe distance and keep any dogs on their lead to avoid causing any distress or injury to either animal.

“Approaching a seal puts humans and animals at risk.

“If you are concerned for any wild animal please call our animal helpline on 0300 999 999.”

