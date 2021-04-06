EXCLUSIVE: Fears new £25m Aberdeen primary school could be scrapped

A new £25 million primary school in Aberdeen could be scrapped because of wrangles over developer contributions, the Evening Express can reveal today.

Countesswells Primary is due to be built in the west of the city, however sources have confirmed the entire project could now be in jeopardy.

Last week councillors discussed the issue at a behind-closed-doors meeting of the Capital Programme Committee and agreed that any delay to the project “lay solely with the developer and not with the council”.

The meeting was held in private due to fears sensitive information could be disclosed.

Both Countesswells Development Limited, the principal firm responsible for the development of the new Countesswells community, and Aberdeen City Council today reaffirmed their commitment to delivering the project.

The primary school would be the first of three on the site, which could eventually house thousands of people. Another primary and secondary would be built at a later date.

Public plans for the new school revealed it would hold more than 400 pupils and include an all-weather pitch, parking, two separate playgrounds and an outdoor classroom.

It was due to open later this year – but construction work has yet to begin.

Youngsters already living in Countesswells currently attend the former Hazlewood School, more than three miles away.

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn called on the city council to “come clean” with residents over whether the project would be scrapped.

He said: “My constituents are expecting a school to be built – if the delivery of that is now at risk then the council need to come clean and explain what exactly is happening,” he said.

“These rumours will be fuelling uncertainty in the minds of those whose children are impacted and that’s just not acceptable.

“I’ll be writing to the council to try and get some answers.”

Martin Greig, a councillor for Countesswells and the Liberal Democrats’ education spokesman, said it was “unacceptable” pupils may have to continue attending the Hazlewood building for the longer term.

“There is a clear responsibility to ensure that proposals are viable and will create attractive places to live,” he said.

“A school is a basic need for families in the area. Local schools are usually a hub and give vibrancy and life to an area. In this case, it is unfair that pupils have to be bussed three and a half miles to their primary school.

“It is unacceptable that the long-distance travel arrangements to school could continue for an unspecified period into the future. This is not our vision for a pupil’s learning experience.”

A spokesman for Countesswells Development Limited insisted the firm remains confident work on the new school can start in the near future.

He said: “Countesswells Development Ltd is actively working with Aberdeen City Council to facilitate the early start of construction on the eagerly-awaited primary school, which has been delayed due to the economic turmoil caused by the Covid pandemic.

“We remain hopeful that an imminent start on site can be achieved following an agreement with the council.

“The school is an important and much-needed element of the social and physical infrastructure of the growing community at Countesswells.

“The site on which the school is to be built has been serviced and can soon be made available to Aberdeen City Council once a start date has been confirmed. The delivery of the site is part of a major part of our developer contributions.

“Much has been achieved in the early years of the development with the delivery of award-winning infrastructure including extensive landscaping, ultra-fast broadband provision, road improvements with a focus on safety, the first neighbourhood centre which is to open this year and will be anchored by Sainsbury’s and, of course, over 650 new homes on-site by this summer.”

A report on the new school will go before councillors next month.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “The new school planned for Countesswells remains in the Council’s capital programme, a position confirmed at the budget on March 10 this year.

“The project has been out to tender and the council has received a number of submissions from contractors to undertake the building programme, which have been assessed.

“Officers have been instructed to bring a report back to the capital programme committee on May 26.”