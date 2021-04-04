Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Road improvement works in Aberdeen now under way

By Karla Sinclair
April 4, 2021, 6:08 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
A generic image of a road closed by roadworks

An extensive programme of resurfacing and pothole repair works has started in several areas of Aberdeen.

It comes after the snow and ice conditions over the winter left city roads in disrepair.

Aberdeen City Council started the works as soon as the snow in February was finished and plans are currently being drawn up for roads which will need resurfaced in the 2021/2022 financial year.

Some resurfacing works have already been carried out in the Bridge of Don and Kincorth areas of the city and works are currently underway in the city centre.

Aberdeen City Council transport spokesperson, Councillor Sandra Macdonald, said: “The snow and ice over winter months left many roads across the city in a state of considerable disrepair and our roads team is working hard to repair potholes on a priority basis.

“The resurfacing works have started and more will be carried out in the 2021/2021 financial year. Warmer weather from next month will also mean better conditions for resurfacing.

“We would ask people for patience and understanding while we carry out the pothole repairs as our road workers cannot be everywhere in the city at the same time.”

An extra £10million is being spent over four years on road and pavement repairs in Aberdeen.

