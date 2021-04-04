Road improvement works in Aberdeen now under way

An extensive programme of resurfacing and pothole repair works has started in several areas of Aberdeen.

It comes after the snow and ice conditions over the winter left city roads in disrepair.

Aberdeen City Council started the works as soon as the snow in February was finished and plans are currently being drawn up for roads which will need resurfaced in the 2021/2022 financial year.

Some resurfacing works have already been carried out in the Bridge of Don and Kincorth areas of the city and works are currently underway in the city centre.

Aberdeen City Council transport spokesperson, Councillor Sandra Macdonald, said: “The snow and ice over winter months left many roads across the city in a state of considerable disrepair and our roads team is working hard to repair potholes on a priority basis.

“The resurfacing works have started and more will be carried out in the 2021/2021 financial year. Warmer weather from next month will also mean better conditions for resurfacing.

“We would ask people for patience and understanding while we carry out the pothole repairs as our road workers cannot be everywhere in the city at the same time.”

An extra £10million is being spent over four years on road and pavement repairs in Aberdeen.