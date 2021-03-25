Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Save Our Store: More than 11,000 people sign petition to save Aberdeen’s John Lewis

By David Walker
March 25, 2021, 7:53 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
More than 11,000 people have signed a petition to help save Aberdeen’s John Lewis store from closure.

The retail giant announced plans to close their Aberdeen branch yesterday, leading to widespread disappointment throughout the city.

The Press and Journal and Evening Express launched a campaign to help save the shop, which has been a staple in the city for more than 30 years.

A petition was also created by Diane Wood, which was backed by council co-leader Douglas Lumsden, and it has proved to be very popular, with more than 11,000 people signing.

That number is rising rapidly, and it was sitting at 11,136 by 7.30am.

The petition this morning

Conversations ‘ongoing’ between Aberdeen and John Lewis

Adrian Watson, Aberdeen Inspired,

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, appeared on Good Morning Scotland to call for John Lewis to change their minds and stick with the city.

He said: “My understand was that there were discussions yesterday, public feeling is strong up here, there is already petitions that have well over 10,000 people signing them.

“These conversations between the strategic partners and John Lewis will certainly continue but you can understand there’s a strong desire by us all in the city and wider north-east to keep John Lewis in Aberdeen.

“I have little doubt that there have been some support packages offered by the council and the wider partnership in terms of keeping John Lewis in the city.

“We respect that they have commercial decisions to make but the impact here, not only on the human level but the economic impact on the city centre, cause it is an economic brand, it’s been here for many years and we really do want to keep it in the city.

“We will do all we can in the coming days and weeks to try and ensure it does stay but it is really challenging.”

