Save Our Store: More than 11,000 people sign petition to save Aberdeen’s John Lewis

More than 11,000 people have signed a petition to help save Aberdeen’s John Lewis store from closure.

The retail giant announced plans to close their Aberdeen branch yesterday, leading to widespread disappointment throughout the city.

The Press and Journal and Evening Express launched a campaign to help save the shop, which has been a staple in the city for more than 30 years.

A petition was also created by Diane Wood, which was backed by council co-leader Douglas Lumsden, and it has proved to be very popular, with more than 11,000 people signing.

That number is rising rapidly, and it was sitting at 11,136 by 7.30am.

Conversations ‘ongoing’ between Aberdeen and John Lewis

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, appeared on Good Morning Scotland to call for John Lewis to change their minds and stick with the city.

He said: “My understand was that there were discussions yesterday, public feeling is strong up here, there is already petitions that have well over 10,000 people signing them.

“These conversations between the strategic partners and John Lewis will certainly continue but you can understand there’s a strong desire by us all in the city and wider north-east to keep John Lewis in Aberdeen.

“I have little doubt that there have been some support packages offered by the council and the wider partnership in terms of keeping John Lewis in the city.

“We respect that they have commercial decisions to make but the impact here, not only on the human level but the economic impact on the city centre, cause it is an economic brand, it’s been here for many years and we really do want to keep it in the city.

“We will do all we can in the coming days and weeks to try and ensure it does stay but it is really challenging.”