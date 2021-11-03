Teen biker crashed while fleeing police – two days after being caught with £5k of cannabis

A teenage motorcyclist was sent flying off his bike and was nearly run over after hitting a traffic island while trying to flee police – just two days after being caught with £5,500 of cannabis.

Kyle Webster accelerated away at high speed on a Honda CBR600F motorbike when officers attempted to pull him over on School Road in Aberdeen.

But the 19-year-old, who raced off over a pavement, quickly clipped the kerb of a traffic island, lost control and was thrown from the bike.

However, despite the dramatic crash, Webster did not give up and tried to run away on foot.

He was caught a short distance away.

It came just two days after police had searched Webster’s home after receiving intelligence linking it to the supply of cannabis – finding more than £5,500 of the drug.

‘The accused made off on foot back across the roundabout’

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened at 5.30pm on January 30, when cops observed the motorbike driving at “what appeared to be excessive speed”.

Due to the manner of driving, officers activated their emergency equipment, signalling Webster to stop.

The bike initially pulled in and “looked as though it was going to stop”, but when the police car pulled parallel it “took off at high speed”.

Webster “continued to drive at speeds well in excess of the statutory limit”.

He also drove on the pavement before striking the kerb of a traffic island on a roundabout and being thrown from the bike as it travelled over the roundabout.

Ms Simpson said: “The bike slid across the carriageway and both it and the accused came to a stop against a crash barrier.

“Other vehicles required to perform emergency stops.

“The accused made off on foot back across the roundabout into live lanes of traffic.”

Officers gave chase and apprehended him a short distance away.

Cannabis found at home

Just two days earlier, on January 28, police had raided Webster’s home on Moir Crescent after receiving intelligence regarding the supply of cannabis.

Cannabis was found in various quantities around the house, with a total maximum potential value of £5,535.

Almost £2,000 in cash was also recovered.

Webster, of Moir Crescent, Aberdeen, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and driving without insurance.

Defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt asked for sentence to be deferred for reports and reserved mitigation.

He added the money recovered “belongs to a third party”.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin deferred sentence on Webster until next month and banned him from driving in the meantime.

