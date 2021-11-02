Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ready halted: Walkers crisps in short supply on Aberdeen shelves amid factory IT issues

By Craig Munro
November 2, 2021, 6:06 pm
Shop shelves at Tesco Express on Holburn Street, Aberdeen.

Where do you turn for comfort eating, when you need to soothe the stress caused by a lack of crisps on shop shelves?

That is a question people across the country are being forced to consider, after an IT issue at Walkers headquarters led to a shortage of some of the UK’s favourite snacks.

Aberdeen is no exception, with the picture above showing the scene at Holburn Street’s Tesco Express – shelves bereft of crisps, with very few options left for shoppers craving a crunch.

And it is not just the traditional Walkers flavours – your cheese and onions, salt and vinegars and prawn cocktails – that are tricky to find.

The company dominates the crisp market in the country, and is also responsible for manufacturing snacks such as Monster Munch, Wotsits, French Fries and Quavers.

As a result, they are also largely missing from shops.

Reduced range for a few weeks

Those hoping for a speedy resolution to the problem may be disappointed, with Walkers – which is owned by food and drink behemoth PepsiCo – saying it could be a few weeks before they return to full production.

A spokeswoman for the company said: “A recent IT system upgrade has disrupted the supply of some of our products.

“Our sites are still making crisps and snacks but at a reduced scale.

“We’re doing everything we can to increase production and get people’s favourites back on shelves. We’re very sorry for the inconvenience caused.”

The snack firm has assured customers that they are prioritising the production of their most popular Walkers crisps flavours, as well as Quavers and Wotsits from their snack range.

