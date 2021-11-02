Lumphanan man Michael Burr found safe and well after being reported missing

Michael Burr, who was reported missing from Lumphanan in Aberdeenshire yesterday, has been traced safe and well.

Police put out an appeal for the 56-year-old after he was last seen in the area of the village at 3pm on Tuesday.

Officers voiced their appreciation for those who helped with the search effort on social media.

In a post on Facebook, the north-east division wrote: “Many thanks to all who shared and positively interacted with our post.”