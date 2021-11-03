Massive crane comes off the road on A96 near Oyne Fork

Emergency services were called to the A96 after a crane came off the road near Pitmachie.

The vehicle was travelling northbound on the Inverness to Aberdeen trunk road before careering off the road at Oyne Fork.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene after the alarm was raised around 6.15am.

The driver has was assessed by paramedics at the scene. Their condition is unknown.

Motorists have been experiencing lengthy tailbacks amidst rush hour traffic as the carriageway has been reduced down to one lane.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 6.15am on Wednesday, 3 November, police were called to a report of a crane having come off the A96 northbound near to Pitmachie.

“Emergency services attended and the driver was checked over by ambulance staff.”