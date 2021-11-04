Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tokens for Toys: We meet the people behind SensationALL

By Jamie Wilde
November 4, 2021, 11:45 am
SensationALL are delighted to be part of this year's Tokens for Toys competition. Pictured is charity manager Katie McNutt (left) and co-founder/service manager, Suz Strachan.

Throughout this month, you can collect special tokens inside your P&J paper to help chosen charities as part of our Tokens for Toys competition.

The Press and Journal has £5,000 to share between four of our region’s most worthy causes.

This year, we asked you to nominate your favourite charities and four of those have now been selected for this year’s competition.

SensationALL is one of those in the running alongside Home-Start East Highlands, Hilton Family Support and Friends of Orchard Brae.

The Westhill charity has a long history in its local area.

It was created shortly after the Raeden Assessment Centre For Children, an NHS assessment centre in Aberdeen for people with disabilities and support needs, closed down in 2009 due to funding cuts.

Co-founded by Suz Strachan and Susan Kay, SensationALL filled the gap left after Raeden’s closure.

Today, it continues to support a wide range of people.

Katie, left, and Suz in SensationALL’s sensory play area.

Here for everyone

Charity manager, Katie McNutt, says: “SensationALL is here for anyone who has any kind of support need or disability – whether that be a physical disability or learning disability.

“The majority of our users are neuro-divergent, which means that 50% of them have been diagnosed with conditions like autism or ADHD.

“But we are here for everyone; all ages, all conditions, with or without diagnosis.

“There’s absolutely no barriers to accessing our services.”

SensationALL offers a wide range of support services.

Wide range of support services

Katie, from Aberdeen, has been working with SensationALL for two and a half years.

Pre-Covid, the charity welcomed almost 2,000 participants per year to its range of services including support groups, training and advice from its team of trained clinicians.

Being involved in Tokens for Toys is something that Katie feels will help spread the word about SensationALL’s work as a charity.

“I think the biggest challenge we face is that some people might not fully recognise everything the charity does,” she explains.

For us to talk about who we are and what we do is really important.

“This competition will help to get the awareness of our services out there and allow us to help more people.”

Delighted to be involved

Each charity involved in this year’s competition will receive a minimum £1,000, with the one that collects the most tokens receiving an extra £1,000 prize.

As a charity that doesn’t receive any government funding, the prize money from this year’s competition can make a big impact to SensationALL, who are delighted to have been chosen by P&J readers.

“We’re over the moon to be involved in the competition,” says Katie.

“We run purely on donations from individuals, organisations and the occasional grants and trusts.

“Any donations that we get go straight into service delivery, which means running more groups and more training sessions for people with support needs and disabilities.

“The competition means we can almost plan ahead into the next quarter with provision.

“It’s a big thing for us to be recognised.”

Tokens can be collected for Tokens for Toys throughout the month in the P&J print edition.

Visit www.sensationall.org.uk for more information.

