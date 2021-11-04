Tokens for Toys: We meet the people behind SensationALL

Throughout this month, you can collect special tokens inside your P&J paper to help chosen charities as part of our Tokens for Toys competition.

The Press and Journal has £5,000 to share between four of our region’s most worthy causes.

This year, we asked you to nominate your favourite charities and four of those have now been selected for this year’s competition.

SensationALL is one of those in the running alongside Home-Start East Highlands, Hilton Family Support and Friends of Orchard Brae.

The Westhill charity has a long history in its local area.

It was created shortly after the Raeden Assessment Centre For Children, an NHS assessment centre in Aberdeen for people with disabilities and support needs, closed down in 2009 due to funding cuts.

Co-founded by Suz Strachan and Susan Kay, SensationALL filled the gap left after Raeden’s closure.

Today, it continues to support a wide range of people.

Here for everyone

Charity manager, Katie McNutt, says: “SensationALL is here for anyone who has any kind of support need or disability – whether that be a physical disability or learning disability.

“The majority of our users are neuro-divergent, which means that 50% of them have been diagnosed with conditions like autism or ADHD.

“But we are here for everyone; all ages, all conditions, with or without diagnosis.

“There’s absolutely no barriers to accessing our services.”

Wide range of support services

Katie, from Aberdeen, has been working with SensationALL for two and a half years.

Pre-Covid, the charity welcomed almost 2,000 participants per year to its range of services including support groups, training and advice from its team of trained clinicians.

Being involved in Tokens for Toys is something that Katie feels will help spread the word about SensationALL’s work as a charity.

“I think the biggest challenge we face is that some people might not fully recognise everything the charity does,” she explains.

For us to talk about who we are and what we do is really important.

“This competition will help to get the awareness of our services out there and allow us to help more people.”

Delighted to be involved

Each charity involved in this year’s competition will receive a minimum £1,000, with the one that collects the most tokens receiving an extra £1,000 prize.

As a charity that doesn’t receive any government funding, the prize money from this year’s competition can make a big impact to SensationALL, who are delighted to have been chosen by P&J readers.

“We’re over the moon to be involved in the competition,” says Katie.

“We run purely on donations from individuals, organisations and the occasional grants and trusts.

“Any donations that we get go straight into service delivery, which means running more groups and more training sessions for people with support needs and disabilities.

“The competition means we can almost plan ahead into the next quarter with provision.

“It’s a big thing for us to be recognised.”

Visit www.sensationall.org.uk for more information.