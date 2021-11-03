Wednesday courts round-up – the schoolboy paedophile and cancer victim’s deplorable betrayal

Good evening – here are the stories that caught the attention of our reporters today.

The schoolboy paedophile

A schoolboy paedophile was caught with thousands of vile videos of child abuse, along with sickening bestiality involving cats and dogs.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons due to his age, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted a string of charges dating back to when he was just 15.

Police raided the teenager’s Aberdeen home, where he stayed with his mum, and found two phones containing disturbing sexual pictures and videos involving children and also animals.

The boy even used a “secret messaging” app to share videos of child abuse with others.

Mum’s attack on partner

An Aberdeen mum who drunkenly attacked her partner and brandished a knife at him had to be restrained by her own son.

Nicola Tennant was still drinking following a bender the night before when she grabbed her partner by the throat then threatened him with a knife.

Fiscal depute Christy Ward told Aberdeen Sheriff Court how Tennant, 37, had been drinking alcohol on February 5, this year.

She said: “At around 7am the following morning her son and his friend saw her outside in possession of a bottle of vodka and still under the influence of alcohol.”

Gang’s threats to dealer’s family

A heroin and cocaine dealer has claimed she was forced into the drug trade by people who threatened to shoot her immediate family.

Lisa Duff, 36, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and pleaded guilty to two charges of dealing Class A drugs from her home – but said she had only done it after threats to kill her family.

Duff was found in possession of nearly £900 worth of heroin and cocaine on November 16 last year.

She admitted one charge of supplying heroin and another of supplying cocaine while on bail.

Cancer victim stole mum’s life savings

A mum who took in her cancer-stricken daughter was repaid for her kindness when the ill woman and her boyfriend stole nearly £9,000 of her life savings.

Michelle Livingstone, 48, broke into her mum’s personal safe and stole £5,000 while her partner Stewart Linton, 40, used the woman’s credit card to withdraw almost £4,000.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that Linton made over 45 separate bank withdrawals from the woman’s account between October 12 and October 30 last year.

Former barmaid Livingstone, who had received recent a diagnosis of throat cancer, had asked to move in with her 69-year-old mother to recuperate on October 12 2020 – but she and Linton began stealing from the woman only hours later.

£24,000 of cannabis found in city flat

A man has admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis, after being caught with nearly 1.5kg of the drug worth almost £24,000.

John Gerrard, 20, was caught when police raided his flat on Printfield Walk on November 19 2020.

Officers found numerous bags of cannabis in varying quantities inside the property, along with two sets of scales.

Fiscal depute Christy Ward told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police executed a search warrant at the address at 4.40pm, carrying out a “systematic search” of the home.

Driver fell asleep behind the wheel

A man who fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into another car, flipping it on its side, has admitted careless driving.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that Mariusz Zieba had been driving along the A862 outside the Dingwall Mart on December 13 2019 when he dropped off, allowing his vehicle to cross into the opposite lane.

He collided with a car travelling in the opposite direction, flipping it onto its side and leaving the other driver with bruised ribs, neck and back and a sprained right thumb.

Fiscal Depute Pauline Gair said: “The accused’s vehicle drifted across the carriageway into the path of the oncoming vehicle.”

Danger driver did wheelies while fleeing police

A motorcyclist has been jailed after he did wheelies and drove through parks during a police chase – despite his tyres being blown by a cop stinger.

Robert Weymss was pursued by police cars as he tore through the streets of Aberdeen at breakneck speeds on September 20 this year.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how Weymss swerved around vehicles, pulled wheelies and drove onto parkland around Muggiemoss Road, North Anderson Drive and Oldmeldrum Road in Aberdeen.

Weymss admitted three charges related to dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and driving while disqualified.

