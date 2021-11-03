Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Have your say on proposals for new active travel bridge between Banff and Macduff

By Ross Hempseed
November 3, 2021, 4:50 pm Updated: November 3, 2021, 6:10 pm
The existing bridge that crosses the River Deveron connecting Macduff and Banff. Picture by Paul Glendell.

Aberdeenshire Council is asking the public their views on proposals for a new active travel bridge that would link the coastal communities of Macduff and Banff.

Four new design ideas have been put forward to the public that would improve transport links between the communities for pedestrians and cyclists.

In early 2020, the council commissioned a study to explore the feasibility of a new crossing over the River Deveron.

The project aims to provide sustainable and eco-friendly travel opportunities between the two towns while improving social mobility for residents.

Aberdeenshire Council hopes that the scheme will provide an alternative for people who usually use cars to commute between Macduff and Banff to instead walk or cycle to work.

This is one of many active travel projects that are being carried out in the north and north-east to better serve pedestrians and cyclists.

What are the four design ideas?

The four options being explored are:

Option One – A cable-stayed bridge proposal to the north of the existing Banff Bridge with one supporting tower.

Option Two – A bridge constructed of marine timber with several supporting pillars, located to the north of the existing Banff Bridge.

Option Three – A downstream bridge constructed of concrete with arches similar to those of the existing Banff Bridge. This bridge is slightly longer but a shorter overall journey for pedestrians and cyclists.

Option Four – A concrete structure to the south of the existing bridge. This option has open arches similar to the existing structure.

Peter Argyle, chairman of Aberdeenshire Council’s environment and infrastructure services committee, said: “I am delighted to see the four impressive design options being revealed for the first time and would strongly encourage the communities of Banff and Macduff to engage with us during the consultation period to ensure this active travel bridge is developed to meet the needs of everyone.

“The creation of a completely new crossing would provide a safe route for pedestrians and cyclists to enjoy healthy active travel between Banff and Macduff for years to come.”

People wanting to take part in the consultation can do so here.

