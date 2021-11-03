Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
All you need to know to get around the next phase of resurfacing roadworks on King Street

By Ellie Milne
November 3, 2021, 5:32 pm Updated: November 3, 2021, 6:55 pm
King Street is closed one-way between Nelson Street and Jasmine Terrace. Photo: DCT Media

Another section of King Street in Aberdeen will be partially closed for the next two weeks as resurfacing roadworks continue.

King Street will operate a one-way system between Nelson Street and Jasmine Terrace with the road closed to southbound traffic.

The works were planned to begin overnight on Monday, November 1, but were delayed until 8.30am on Wednesday, November 3.

The King Street roadworks are expected to be completed by 5pm on Sunday, November 14.

The restrictions have been put in place for public safety while the resurfacing is carried out.

King Street diversions and bus changes

Aberdeen City Council has suggested motorists use School Road, Golf Road, Park Road and Park Street as an alternative route.

They have also advised that the one-way system on St Claire Street, Roslin Terrace and Nelson Street and the width restriction on Golf Road have been suspended while these works are taking place.

First Aberdeen has confirmed that its 1, 2 and 1B services heading to the city centre and Garthdee will take a diverted route during this time.

From the bus depot they will head right onto Mounthooly Way then take the first exit onto West North Street before returning to King Street.

Last month, a one-way system was in operation between the St Machar Drive roundabout and Mouthooly Way while roadworks were completed.

