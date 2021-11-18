Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Baby it’s cold outside: Cosy children’s clothing for autumn and winter

By Jacqueline Wake Young
November 18, 2021, 5:00 pm
Girls knitted romper and hat, £10, Matalan.

As any new parent knows, trying to keep a baby the right temperature is a 24-hour job.

One minute the clothes go on, the next they come off, and so on ad-infinitum until days and nights blur into one and eventually, six hours of unbroken sleep counts as a lie-in.

And this is only while the tiny tots are indoors. Outdoors presents a whole new set of decisions, whatever the weather.

Choosing what to put on them for a spin around the park is just the start, as the next challenge is how to wrestle them into their snowsuit, pramsuit or romper suit.

Dealing with a dozen poppers and a lot of wriggling is a workout in itself and at this time of year it can be a struggle just to make it out of the front door before it gets dark.

Oh but they look so cute! And seeing them propped up all neatly in their buggies, warm and snug against the chill autumn air makes the two hours of getting them ready  worthwhile – although that could just be the sleep deprivation talking.

Having someone who can knit in the family usually ensures that a steady stream of matinee coats, hats and booties for the baby, but there are also plenty items available in the shops that look hand-knitted but aren’t, for example the FatFace cardigan featured here.

It’s worth remembering that babies grow out of babywear fast and chances are they might not get round to wearing everything they have – so present-givers take note, get a gift receipt.

Wrap the kids up with these top picks:

Newborn dinosaur snow suit, £19.99, M&Co.
Embroidered cardigan, £18-£20, FatFace.
Multi bear cardigan, £18-£20, FatFace.
Bear pramsuit, £32-£34, FatFace.
Newborn pink bunny snow suit, £19.99, M&Co.
Stacey Solomon organic cotton leisure set, £10, Primark.
Stacey Solomon organic cotton knitted onesie, £10, Primark..
Baby Corsage Hooded Swing Coat Pink, £46, Monsoon.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]