Baby it’s cold outside: Cosy children’s clothing for autumn and winter

As any new parent knows, trying to keep a baby the right temperature is a 24-hour job.

One minute the clothes go on, the next they come off, and so on ad-infinitum until days and nights blur into one and eventually, six hours of unbroken sleep counts as a lie-in.

And this is only while the tiny tots are indoors. Outdoors presents a whole new set of decisions, whatever the weather.

Choosing what to put on them for a spin around the park is just the start, as the next challenge is how to wrestle them into their snowsuit, pramsuit or romper suit.

Dealing with a dozen poppers and a lot of wriggling is a workout in itself and at this time of year it can be a struggle just to make it out of the front door before it gets dark.

Oh but they look so cute! And seeing them propped up all neatly in their buggies, warm and snug against the chill autumn air makes the two hours of getting them ready worthwhile – although that could just be the sleep deprivation talking.

Having someone who can knit in the family usually ensures that a steady stream of matinee coats, hats and booties for the baby, but there are also plenty items available in the shops that look hand-knitted but aren’t, for example the FatFace cardigan featured here.

It’s worth remembering that babies grow out of babywear fast and chances are they might not get round to wearing everything they have – so present-givers take note, get a gift receipt.

Wrap the kids up with these top picks: