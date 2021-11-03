Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ringing the Hogmanay bells in Johnshaven and lifeboat station tour among prizes at silent auction to support RNLI

By Ellie Milne
November 3, 2021, 6:38 pm Updated: November 3, 2021, 7:15 pm
The Benholm and Johnshaven Ladies Lifeboat Guild is hosting a silent auction at Johnshaven Village Hall on November 6

Aberdeenshire residents are being given the chance to start the new year in an unforgettable way – by ringing in the bells as the clock strikes 12.

The highest bidder at an upcoming silent auction hosted by the Benholm and Johnshaven Ladies Lifeboat Guild will “Ring in the Changes” on Hogmanay.

Their event is taking place on Saturday to raise funds for the RNLI – with a variety of items and experiences available to bid on.

Guild treasurer Janie Kennett said: “This is the first event we have done like this and we’re not sure how it’ll go, but we’re hoping it will be a great success.

“We have 46 lots with a variety of donated items. Vouchers for local businesses, including The Anchor Hotel and The Quayside Restaurant, paintings and a hamper are just a selection of what will be available.

Treasurer Janie Kennett and fellow member Val Cribb with their 15+ year certificates

“The Arbroath Lifeboat Station has donated a personal tour of its station for up to five people and there’s the chance to ring the bells on Hogmanay.

“A village elder normally rings in the new year at the former chapel in Johnshaven, which is now the Hidden Treasure Tearoom, but this year it will be an auction winner.

“We will also have a cake stall with homebakes and a card machine – another first for us – for any donations people would like to make.”

Thinking outside the box

The guild members are the “silent volunteers” working away in the background so there are funds available to support the lifesaving work of the RNLI.

The Benholm and Johshaven Ladies Lifeboat Guild does “bits of fundraising” whenever they can throughout the year, including fish festivals, coffee mornings and Strictly sweepstakes, as well as their annual meeting.

The nine members, including secretary Freda Dundas who has been a part of the guild for 32 years, are always encouraging more to join. All of the members are committed volunteers each with their own personal link to the sea.

Mrs Kennett added: “We all have a personal interest and this is our way of giving back to the village.”

Any money raised by the lifeboat guild is sent to a central fund so it can be fairly distributed and sent to where it is most needed.

Benholm and Johnshaven Ladies Lifeboat Guild secretary Freda Dundas with her 30-year award

Due to Covid, the committee knew they had to think outside the box for their first big fundraising event back and decided to host their debut silent auction to raise as much as possible for the RNLI.

The silent auction will take place at Johnshaven Village Hall on Saturday, November 6, between 10am and 4pm.

Bidders will be able to pick up their prizes at the end of the event.

