Yellow weather warning issued as north and north-east braced for ‘very strong winds’

A yellow weather warning for “very strong winds” has been issued across the north and north-east of Scotland.

The Met Office has advised that wind is likely to cause travel disruption and dangerous coastal conditions.

The warning starts at 8pm on Saturday, November 6, and is in place until Sunday, November 7.

The affected areas include Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands, as well as Orkney and the Western Isles.

Coastal communities should expect “spray, large waves and localised flooding” with a short-term loss of power also possible.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and be cautious on the roads while rail and ferry passengers are told to expect delays and disruptions.

The Met Office has reported northwesterly winds will bring gusts of up to 80mph in exposed locations.

These will begin in the Western Isles and the north-west of Scotland on Saturday evening before travelling the the north-east and Orkney overnight.

The winds are expected to gradually ease throughout Sunday afternoon.