All the Aberdeenshire road closures in the next week you need to be aware of

If you’re travelling around Aberdeenshire this week, here’s a handy wrap-up of all the new and ongoing roadworks and road closures in place.

These run from November 8-14.

New road closures in Aberdeenshire

The C116c/C117C will be closed from Cairnley to Mains of Coullie for surface dressing preparation work between November 8 and 12. Diversions are in place from Delaby, B993 at Monymusk, Station Road in Kemnay to Bridge Road to C117C Bridge of Kemnay and vice versa.

The U26C at U27C Balnakettle to North Balnakettle in Ellon will be closed from November 1 for two weeks to allow for bridge repairs to be carried out. Diversion will take drivers via U26C Tillycorthie, B999 Potterton and U27C Hillbrae.

Carriageway surfacing at Mains of Auchluchries on the A952 in Peterhead will take place from Monday for five days. The diversion will take drivers via South Street in Mintlaw to The Square, Longside Road onto the A950 then the A90.

The C34K from the crossroads with C5K towards School House will be closed while the council carries out patching works. Between November 8 and 12, drivers will be diverted via C30K, B9077 and C34K.

From Monday, the road between 6 Blairythan Terrace and the B977 in Ellon will be closed due to Scottish Water reinstatement works. Access will only be allowed for emergency vehicles and residents until November 12. Diversions are via U11C at Overhill and Newburgh and B977 at Foveran.

Belmont Brae, Stonehaven will be closed between Ann Street and David Street for Scottish Gas works for five days from Monday. Drivers will be diverted along Rodney Street and Barclay Street.

The U146c road from Waulkmill to Mains of Corsindae will be closed from November 11. Utility works will be carried out by BT until November 18. Diversions are via A944 to C141c and C142c or from C143c to U146c.

The C22S between the junctions of B9024 and C25S will be closed between November 8 and 19 while Aberdeenshire Council carry out road drainage works. The road is only open for required access and diversions are via B9001 Badenscoth, B992 Auchterless, A947 Turriff and Brigend Terrace.

Cluny Meadows, Sauchen, will be closed from its junction with C108c to number 3 from November 1. Fowl water drainage and sewage work will be carried out until December 3.

The C117c road, Inverurie will be closed from Chapel of Garioch to Blairdaff for carriageway reconstruction. Between November 8 and 19, drivers will be diverted via C120c, A96, C116c Blackhall Road to Blairdaff.

The B999 West of Tarves to C31c Braeside Bridge will be closed from the junction with Duthie road to Braikley cottage. New road layout works will begin on November 13 for seven days. Diversions are trhough Tarves to the B999 Pitmedden and A920 Ellon.

From Monday, the C26L Fortire to Cairnandrew Road, Macduff will be closed at Bankhead Bridge for accident repairs and flood works. Until November 21, drivers will be diverted via C15S south of Dubford, C16S to A98 near Fishrie Green, C26L near Sauchenbush.

Water main connection work is being carried out on the U28C between the C29C junction and Tillygreig from November 8 to 21. Diversions are via U29C Udny Green and C29C Pettymuick.

The C38B from C39B to C56B in Peterhead is closed until November 21 for carriageway patching. Diversions are via A950 to Main Street, Longside, to InnBrae onto C39B.

The following road closures are for Armistice parades on Sunday, November 14:

The A93 North Deeside Road, Kincardine O’Neil in Aboyne will be closed between Dee Street and the school. This is planned between 10.50am and 11.10am.

Several streets in Fraserburgh will be closed for the duration of the parade and opened immediately after. These are: School Street, Caroline Place, High Street, Broad Street, Seaforth Street, Victoria Street, Saltoun Place, Cross Street and Mid Street.

The Huntly Remembrance Day parade will run between 10am and 1pm. Gordon Street, The Square, Castle Street, School Avenue and Duke Street will all be closed.

Seafield Street, Portsoy will be closed between South High Street and Church Street.

In Inverurie, Kirk Brae will close between 10am and 1pm. Partial Lower Cowgate, Market Square, Kirk Street and Kirk Brae will be affected.

Perkhill Road and Glen Road, Lumphanan in Aboyne will be closed between 11.55am and 12.25pm. The closure will be between Craigton Brae past the War Memorial and Glen Road for 100 metres.

In Banff, Seafield Street, Reidhaven Street, St Catherine Street, Castle Street, High Street, A98, Low Street and St Marys Car Park will be closed.

Closures expected to end

The B974 Cairn OMount from Clatterin Brig to AA Box Junction will be closed to allow for surface dressing preparations beginning November 1 until November 14. Diversion via the B974-A93-A957-A90-B966-B974.

The B999 Duthie Road junction, to just before Prestly Avenue, will close from November 4 for nine days to carry out work on the new road layout.

The C76C from A920 to beyond U78C junction near Inverurie will be closed from November 1 until November 12 due to road resurfacing. Diversion via B9001 Inverurie, North Link Road at Oldmeldrum, B9170 and onto the A920 at Colpy.

Long-term Aberdeenshire road closures

Bervie Braes in Stonehaven will also close from October 27. This is the annual winter closure to reduce the risk of landslips. It is expected to open in March.

Bridge Street in Banff will remain closed between Low Street to Old Market Place for reconstruction works. It was closed on October 16 and is planned to be reopened on December 3.

Marischal Street, Thistle Street and Back Street in Peterhead will all remain closed. The streets were closed on June 26 for Covid distancing and are expected to remain closed for some time.

The U91K at Laurencekirk will remain closed at the Oatyhill Rail Bridge for structural work. The road was closed on August 14 and is expected to remain closed until February 2022.

Additionally, the U139c road, Westhill will also remain closed due to repairs at the Craigiedarg Bridge. It was closed July 2019 and is not expected to reopen until September 2022.

The U64s Devil’s Folly Road, Culsalmond is closed from the A96 to Williamston House access road to Culsalmond in Insch. It closed on March 1 for carriageway repairs and will reopen in April 2022.

Cameron Street in Stonehaven is closed for flood protection scheme works with a one-way system from the junction with Cameron Terrace to the junction with Ann Street is in place. The street was closed in May 2019 and will not reopen until June 2022.

White Bridge in Stonehaven is also closed for the flood protection scheme works from Cameron Terrace. It will also reopen in June 2022.

The U70K, Stonehaven is closed from C1K at Tewel towards Auquhirie for structural repairs. The road closed in March 2021 and will remain closed until October 2022.

Golf Road in Ellon will reopen in September 2022 after being closed on August 9 for construction work access.

The U135s School Lane in Turriff is closed for building repair access from the junction with Victoria Street to the junction with Schoolhill. It closed on September 4 and is not expected to reopen until March 2023.

The above closures are for the roads maintained by Aberdeenshire Council.

