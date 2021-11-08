Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Urgent action needed as menace gulls destroy £34.6m Aberdeen Art Gallery

By Ben Hendry
November 8, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 4:22 pm
Gulls are causing chaos at Aberdeen Art Gallery by creating a mess on the roof.

They are the scourge of Aberdeen city centre, infamous for stealing snacks as they spark terror from above on a daily basis.

And now, the council is having to take action to stop gulls making a mess of “the jewel in the city’s cultural crown”.

The A-listed Aberdeen Art Gallery, which reopened in November 2019 following an extensive £34.6 million revamp, has been crowned one of Scotland’s best buildings.

But gulls are causing damage to the cherished venue by roosting in the roof, and spattering windows with droppings on a regular basis.

Documents outlining the predicament reveal the mess the feathered philistines are leaving behind.

Visitors gazing upwards through the rooflights are not met with a pretty sight.

Aberdeen Art Gallery seagulls are making a mess of landmark features

Papers prepared by Hoskins Architects say the main atrium skylight, a “key” part of the redesign, has been subjected to “wide-scale gull fouling” and become a “roosting location”.

The firm says: “Should this continue, issues around noise, fouling and feeding debris will increase and could lead to further pest issues.

“The fouling on the glazing is highly visible from within the gallery and impacts negatively on the spaces.”

This image shows the rooflights almost completely covered in guano.

They also claim the bird poo could also lead to “lead to corrosion and damage of the building fabric”.

This could lead to “increased maintenance costs” and even a “reduction in the lifespan of building materials”.

Have we thought about lasers, or hawks?

Some suggested solutions included firing lasers at the gulls – but they were deemed “not suitable for the city centre, in case the laser points at the general public”.

Using hawks to frighten away the birds was similarly ruled out.

Harris Hawk Saffron was used to scare away gulls from Marischal College in 2019. Picture by Chris Sumner.

In July 2019, electrical tape was stuck around the roof to keep the gulls at bay.

But that still didn’t stop them from flying over and leaving the skylight and rooflights looking like a Jackson Pollock painting.

Two months later, council bosses took the more radical step of suspending a net from scaffolding over the atrium.

That idea worked, and the scaffolding remains in place.

The current scaffold and netting on the roof. Picture by Kami Thomson `

But the rooflights continue to suffer a regular barrage of excrement and it is still possible for the gulls to roost on the roof.

So what now for the Aberdeen Art Gallery seagulls?

Architects say it is now clear the “only solution” is to string up netting over the Schoolhill building.

Scroll back and forth to see the difference – 

Our image shows netting draped across the roof to protect the windows from gull mess.

Netting can sometimes come with its own problems though.

In March, firefighters were called to free a gull which had become entangled in deterrent nets behind Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

The local authority has proudly declared the refurbished art gallery as “the jewel in Aberdeen’s cultural crown”.

A closer look at the anti-gull contraption. Picture by Wullie Marr

It was named one of five “museums of the year” in 2020.

And it is currently in the running to be named as Scotland’s Best Building, with the winner being announced at the end of this month.

You can see the plans for yourself here.

