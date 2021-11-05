Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Union Terrace fully reopens to traffic for first time in more than 21 months

By Craig Munro
November 5, 2021, 5:28 pm Updated: November 5, 2021, 7:19 pm
Vehicles are now able to travel in both directions on Union Terrace. Picture by Kami Thomson

Union Terrace, which links two of the busiest roads in Aberdeen city centre, has reopened to traffic travelling in both directions for the first time in more than 21 months.

The street was originally closed to vehicles travelling south on January 27 2020, to allow works access to the major revamp of the adjoining Union Terrace Gardens.

The original aim was to reopen the road in mid-November that year – but unsurprisingly, the coronavirus pandemic laid waste to that deadline.

Instead, cars can finally be driven in both lanes between Rosemount Viaduct and Union Street almost a year after that target date.

The current state of Union Terrace Gardens in the centre of Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr

The reopening of the southbound lane signals another step forward in the £28.3 million development of Union Terrace Gardens.

Aberdeen City Council’s chief capital officer, John Wilson, revealed in September he believes the “bulk” of the building and civil engineering will be completed by the end of this year.

However, it could be several months into 2022 before the public are granted access to the space, as landscaping work was delayed by the pandemic and lockdown meant a seasonal window of opportunity for planting was missed.

New additions to the gardens will include three pavilions located along Union Terrace, a grand staircase leading down from the entrance opposite Aberdeen Central Library, a playpark and accessible routes into the area from street level.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “The Council’s multi-million-pound redevelopment of Union Terrace Gardens meant traffic on Union Terrace had to be restricted for health and safety during these extensive works. Union Terrace is now open in both directions to traffic.

“First Aberdeen have confirmed that the services three and 12 will return to their previous routes via Union Terrace now that both lanes of the carriageway are open.  Stagecoach is aware that the road is now open but have not yet returned their previous services to Union Terrace.”

